One notable Seattle Seahawks defender is getting closer and closer to returning.

On Tuesday, inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks passed his physical, meaning he came off the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list and can now take part in walkthroughs and practices. That came less than eight months after Brooks tore his ACL late last season.

With Brooks off PUP, that means three Seahawks remain on that list, including safety Jamal Adams.

During Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was asked if we’ll see Brooks come Week 1.

“There is now going to be a ramp up period over the next two to three weeks that he’s going to go through walkthroughs, he’s going to probably put some pads on, he’s going to work through some individual drills,” Huard said. “Maybe at the end of camp – maybe – slides into a couple team drills, but I think you’re probably looking at midseason. Remember that whole philosophy … it’s not about the first quarter. It is about how you win the fourth quarter.”

When Brooks spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he mentioned how important Adams was to his rehab process. Huard thought that was fitting for a few reasons.

“Jordyn pointed to and gave a ton of credit to Jamal and his energy and his juice as far as getting back,” Huard said. “And I think these two are going to be on the same path. It’s not going to be where they start, it is how do we get them to the finish line?”

Ultimately, Huard thinks it’s unlikely Brooks or Adams are out there for the Seahawks’ Week 1 opener with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think they’re slow-playing Jamal even more because it’s not about September, not even about October. It’s going to be about making sure those two horses can come down the stretch in December, January and maybe even into February,” he said.

