Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

What’s next for Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks after he passed physical

Aug 15, 2023, 1:56 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks dropped some very good news on Tuesday, revealing that inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks has passed his physical, meaning he can come off the preseason PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Pete Carroll breaks down Seattle Seahawks competitons at OL, edge rusher

Brooks, 25, was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2020 out of Texas Tech and has been a key part of Seattle’s defense ever since. Brooks was the team’s leading tackler each of the last two years.

But Brooks suffered a major injury late last season when he tore his ACL in Week 17. Now, roughly eight months since his surgery, he’s passed his physical and could soon be practicing.

During Tuesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost reacted to the news.

“Now, they’re not going to have them out there practicing full speed. I would assume they put them in a helmet just to start,” Bumpus said. “Who knows what the progression is going to be like? But for Jordyn Brooks to pass his physical, like I mentioned earlier, it just means that he did everything necessary. He didn’t take any days off.”

As Bumpus noted, Brooks likely won’t be going full speed right away, but when he’s activated from the PUP list he can go through walkthroughs as well as portions of practice.

“Activating someone from the PUP list, the preseason PUP list, means you cannot place him back on it,” Rost said. “So the Seahawks had to be sure that they wouldn’t need to place him back on the preseason PUP list and take him off there to create a roster response. So they have to at least be confident in doing this that he’s going to be able to stay healthy and continue to recover and work into things throughout the rest of the preseason.”

Bumpus, a former NFL and college receiver, spoke about what the mental side of things will look like for Brooks in coming back from such a serious injury.

“For me at least, it was believing in your body again,” Bumpus said.

Bumpus dealt with a broken bone in his foot and got a screw in it. He said it was still sore and he could feel it and that it was “tender to the touch.”

“So as a receiver, it was running full speed and sticking my left foot in the ground with no care in the world world and being able to snap it off,” Bumpus said. “I would assume with Jordyn Brooks it’s going to be some of the same things, right? ‘Can I go left to right, can I accelerate break down and do all that stuff and not have to think about it?’ There’s gonna be an adjustment going on, but the way that he’s recovered lets me know that mentally he’s just very strong and believes in the process.”

With Brooks being activated, the Seahawks have three players still on PUP, including safety Jamal Adams (quad).

“It is huge news for — and this is important — a thin linebacker group,” Rost said. “Maybe linebacker depth doesn’t especially matter when you’ve got a lot of secondary pieces to work with because you’re gonna want to be in nickel quite a bit, so maybe you have your outside rushers and Bobby (Wagner). But what happens if Bobby needs to take a break? You want Jordyn Brooks as a former first-round pick, you want to get him out there. So it’s great news for the linebacker group. Pause on how quickly Jordyn Brooks is going to be able to get back into the swing of things, though. Just let him work his way back, you know what I mean? Don’t expect Jordyn Brooks is going to be out there (for the Seahawks’ preseason game on) Saturday.”

Rost: Seattle Seahawks overreactions that are and aren’t worthy of your time

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks overreactions that are and aren’t worthy of your time

Stacy Rost breaks down 3 Seattle Seahawks preseason overreactions and whether or not they're valid as we get closer to the regular seaosn.

14 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why Sheil Kapadia thinks the Seattle Seahawks will surprise again, win more than 8.5 games this year

Why does Sheil Kapadia think the Seattle Seahawks are primed for another surprise season? He joined Stacy Rost and Curtis Rogers to talk about the Seahawks and their potential for this 2023-24 season. What gives him the most confidence about this team succeeding? Where did they take the biggest step forward compared to last season? […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Brandon Gustafson

Turbin: Why the NFC West is the Seahawks’ to lose

Former NFL RB Robert Turbin thinks the Seattle Seahawks have a clear advantage in the NFC West race ahead of the 2023 seaosn.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Observations from Seahawks’ preseason-opening win

Stacy Rost details what stood out from the first Seattle Seahawks game of the 2023 preseason, a 24-13 win over the Vikings.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars...

Brent Stecker

Where will WSU go? AD Pat Chun on plan after Pac-12

WSU athletic director Pat Chun talked to Bump and Stacy on Friday on the state of the school's athletics after the Pac-12 lost UW and Oregon.

6 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: WSU AD Pat Chun on what’s next for Washington State Athletics with conference realignment

One massive question facing Washington State fans and alumni is what sports conference will the Cougars find themselves in after next season? WSU AD Pat Chun joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about where the school is in finding a new home. What has the process looked like from behind the scenes? When […]

6 days ago

What’s next for Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks after he passed physical