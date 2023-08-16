The Seattle Seahawks had many great storylines in 2022, but none was more surprising or important than the emergence of quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith, a longtime backup, got his first chance to be the unquestioned starter in his fourth year in Seattle, and all he did was become a Pro Bowler while leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and earning himself a three-year contract extension.

So what are the Seahawks hoping to get out of Smith in his second season as the team’s starting quarterback? Head coach Pete Carroll discussed his quarterback during his Tuesday interview with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think the main thing that comes to mind is is consistency,” Carroll said.

On Monday, Smith came into Carroll’s office to ask how he can get better and improve. He did that on Monday because it was exactly a year removed from when the two had that same conversation in 2022.

“It was cute that he showed up and he’s waiting there and he’s all sweaty after his workout yesterday, and he wanted to know, ‘OK, what do I need to do to get better?’ He’s constant about that,” Carroll said. “And it is constant and consistency that keeps showing up. I think that’s what’s going to be the key to this season. We’re not asking him to do anything unique or special or out of the ordinary. We want him to just play the game like he knows how to play it. If he does that, then he’s a great complement to the rest of the club. I think consistency is really his marker that will separate him, and I think he’s going to show with another great year.”

Does Smith need to go out and be better than he was last year, when he was top-10 in the NFL in yards and touchdowns?

“No, not really. But he’s aspiring to, of course,” Carroll said. “He led the NFL in completion percentage (last year). He almost hit the 70 (percent) mark that we’ve been shooting for all these years … If he can be somewhere in that area, then he will be giving us the kind of play that we need. And he looks great physically. He’s really in great shape and ready to go again.”

Smith will obviously have help this year, and Carroll was asked which guys can step up to help the veteran quarterback.

“The tackles for sure,” Carroll said.

Last year, the Seahawks started two rookies at the offensive tackle spots in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and both played very well.

“That was their first season playing in the league and starting and all that. Those guys are so much more at home and at piece with what’s asked of them and making their calls and technically how they play and using the footwork that that was new to them maybe, the hand punch that was new to them last year, they really seem to be in command of that,” Carroll said.

Additionally, Carroll pointed to the team’s top wide receivers.

“I think his connection with with DK (Metcalf) and with Tyler (Lockett) will improve. I think we know each other better,” he said. “And I say that, and he knows how to place the ball to those guys. And they’re uniquely different receivers. The addition of a guy who looks like just such a natural with (rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba) coming in I think is going to be a real enhancement. He is so at home at the position and what we want to play, so it’s a great fit, I think it’s gonna elevate us.”

