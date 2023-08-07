Win Weekend Passes for Bumbershoot!

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back this year over Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center. Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two weekend passes! Be there September 2nd and 3rd for an amazing array of artists, live music, food, and lots of fun. It’s the 50th Anniversary of Bumbershoot and it promises to be a feast for all of your senses.

Enter below starting Wednesday, August 9 through Sunday, August 20, 2023. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements.

Find information about the 2023 Bumbershoot weekend here.

