Win Tickets to Tim McGraw!

Aug 4, 2023, 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Tim McGaw with Carly Pearce at Climate Pledge Arena on March 29, 2024! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, August 7, 2023 through Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests & Events

No Author

Win Tickets to Mudvayne!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Mudvayne at White River Amphitheatre on August 22, 2023!

16 hours ago

No Author

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 11th Fireworks Night

August 11th, the Mariners will host the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch starting at 7:10 p.m. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show celebrating Felix’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

12 days ago

No Author

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 12th Induction Ceremony

August 12th the Mariners will play the Orioles at home starting at 6:40p. Get to the park early to grab your Supreme Court Felix shirt (first 40,000 fans) along with the official Hall of Fame induction pregame ceremony!

16 days ago

No Author

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 13th Bobblehead Giveaway

Sunday, August 13th the Mariners will finish the series against the Orioles with first pitch starting at 1:10p. Get to the park early once again to grab your Felix Hall of Fame bobblehead (first 20,000 fans).

17 days ago

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins at the White River Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023!

18 days ago

No Author

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

19 days ago

Win Tickets to Tim McGraw!