Colin Cowherd: Will Seattle Seahawks make the playoffs in 2023?

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2022 season with minimal expectations after trading quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Despite many thinking they’d be more likely to have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft rather than make it to the postseason, though, the Seahawks went 9-8 and reached the playoffs as a wild card.

Someone who was low on the Seahawks ahead of last season was Colin Cowherd, the longtime sports talk show host who works for FOX Sports.

Cowherd joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday and was asked whether he thinks the Seahawks can repeat as a playoff team in 2023. Here’s what he had to say.

“They’re the team that I’m really struggling with because … I think this is the best Dallas team in a long time,” Cowherd said of another NFC playoff hopeful. “I don’t think (the Seahawks are) better than San Francisco, so (Seattle would have to be) a wild card team. Dallas probably has their best team in years – I don’t love their coach (Mike McCarthy). And Minnesota, I mean, they won 13 games last year and they’re not going to (now win only) eight. They’re undervalued and that division is wonky.”

Cowherd views the Seahawks similarly to the Denver Broncos, whose struggles in their first season with Wilson as their QB last year gifted the Seahawks the No. 5 overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft.

“Seattle, I kind of feel this way about the Denver Broncos, too, (that) they’ll be the last team out in the AFC and Seattle will be on the (playoff) line Week 16 and 17 if they can beat teams at the end of their schedule. Arizona is bad and the Rams are in a semi-rebuild. I think they’re on the line,” Cowherd said. “I think in the AFC (the Seahawks wouldn’t make the playoffs), but in the NFC, they’re on the line.”

