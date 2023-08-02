Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

STACY ROST

Rost’s Seahawks Takeaways: RB health, position battle, more

Aug 2, 2023, 9:29 AM

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III runs against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY STACY ROST


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks put the pads on and turned the intensity up at camp this week, but our earliest takeaway instead focuses on what’s happening off the field.

Which young Seattle Seahawks stand out to Quandre Diggs?

Should you panic about injuries to Zach Charbonnet and Ken Walker?

Look, I’ll be perfectly honest: I don’t feel confident saying either player is going to be just fine. But that’s because the team clearly doesn’t know – or if they do, they’re not willing to tell us right now. All we know is that Walker is nursing a groin injury and Charbonnet has a shoulder issue that crept up and is being evaluated.

If you became a bit more nervous when the team signed a running back Monday, I’d still caution you against panicking. I asked my Bump and Stacy co-host Michael Bumpus what we thought about Seattle signing SaRodorick Thompson, and he explained with a blunt, if not honest, summary: camp bodies are important.

Thompson is in camp and thus has a chance to make his case for a roster spot just like any other player. But signing him doesn’t mean looking for help in the absence of Charbonnet and Walker. Rather, it’s about getting relief in reps for guys like DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh (these guys can’t get every carry, right?).

Here’s where your hand starts hovering over that button: if the Seahawks trade for a running back or sign a veteran from free agency, particularly later in August, you start wondering whether they’re building real depth for the early part of the season.

Position battles: What’s going on at center?

Center remains the only real open competition on the offensive line, and the team is getting looks at both Evan Brown and Olu Oluwatimi. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta joined us on Monday and said if the season started this week, he’d expect Brown to be the starter. I think he’s right.

It’s not because Brown is clearly better – it’s too early for us, as observers, to gauge that. But this team has typically preferred to lean on veterans or players familiar with the system. Brown is an outside free agent. but he’s still got a season’s worth of starting experience as a center with Detroit (and played well!). I’d still expect 50-50 reps in the preseason.

How do the Seattle Seahawks rookies look so far?

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has looked stellar – no surprise there – while outside linebacker Derick Hall caught some attention during Monday’s padded practice.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon lost some battles to receiver Tyler Lockett and tight end Colby Parkinson, the former in one-on-ones and the latter in a team drill, but has otherwise shown good technique.

Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush seeks fresh start, could play big role

Bump & Stacy Show

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Jarran Reed Bobby Wagner...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Observations: What Stacy Rost saw and heard at training camp

Stacy Rost has been down at Seattle Seahawks training camp and shares what she's seen and heard at the team's practices.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 questions as Seattle Seahawks kick off training camp

With Seattle Seahawks training camp kicking off, Stacy Rost looks at three pressing questions, including who will start at nose tackle.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The 3 position battles to watch at Seahawks training camp

Stacy Rost takes a closer look at the three biggest roster battles the Seattle Seahawks will have during this year's training camp.

13 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Jackson...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The Seahawks who could steal attention at camp from others

There are many Seattle Seahawks players we'll be watching during training camp, but Stacy Rost says there are others we need to watch, too.

16 days ago

Seattle Mariners Shohei Ohtani...

Stacy Rost

Why Angels reporter thinks Mariners are on Shohei Ohtani’s shortlist

Jeff Fletcher, an Angels beat writer for the SoCal News Group who wrote a biography on Shohei Ohtani, talked the Seattle Mariners' chances of signing the two-way superstar.

20 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Buccaneers...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks Q&A – How far can improved defense take them?

Stacy Rost is back for Part 2 of her offseason Seattle Seahawks Q&A, with the big question this time centered on what defensive improvements could mean.

22 days ago

Rost’s Seahawks Takeaways: RB health, position battle, more