Rost’s Seahawks Takeaways: RB health, position battle, more

The Seattle Seahawks put the pads on and turned the intensity up at camp this week, but our earliest takeaway instead focuses on what’s happening off the field.

Which young Seattle Seahawks stand out to Quandre Diggs?

Should you panic about injuries to Zach Charbonnet and Ken Walker?

Look, I’ll be perfectly honest: I don’t feel confident saying either player is going to be just fine. But that’s because the team clearly doesn’t know – or if they do, they’re not willing to tell us right now. All we know is that Walker is nursing a groin injury and Charbonnet has a shoulder issue that crept up and is being evaluated.

If you became a bit more nervous when the team signed a running back Monday, I’d still caution you against panicking. I asked my Bump and Stacy co-host Michael Bumpus what we thought about Seattle signing SaRodorick Thompson, and he explained with a blunt, if not honest, summary: camp bodies are important.

Thompson is in camp and thus has a chance to make his case for a roster spot just like any other player. But signing him doesn’t mean looking for help in the absence of Charbonnet and Walker. Rather, it’s about getting relief in reps for guys like DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh (these guys can’t get every carry, right?).

Here’s where your hand starts hovering over that button: if the Seahawks trade for a running back or sign a veteran from free agency, particularly later in August, you start wondering whether they’re building real depth for the early part of the season.

Position battles: What’s going on at center?

Center remains the only real open competition on the offensive line, and the team is getting looks at both Evan Brown and Olu Oluwatimi. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta joined us on Monday and said if the season started this week, he’d expect Brown to be the starter. I think he’s right.

It’s not because Brown is clearly better – it’s too early for us, as observers, to gauge that. But this team has typically preferred to lean on veterans or players familiar with the system. Brown is an outside free agent. but he’s still got a season’s worth of starting experience as a center with Detroit (and played well!). I’d still expect 50-50 reps in the preseason.

How do the Seattle Seahawks rookies look so far?

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has looked stellar – no surprise there – while outside linebacker Derick Hall caught some attention during Monday’s padded practice.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon lost some battles to receiver Tyler Lockett and tight end Colby Parkinson, the former in one-on-ones and the latter in a team drill, but has otherwise shown good technique.

Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush seeks fresh start, could play big role

Follow @stacyrost