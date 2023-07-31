Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners trade AJ Pollock, Mark Mathias to Giants

Jul 31, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

Seattle Mariners AJ Pollock...

AJ Pollock of the Seattle Mariners hits a double on April 22, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

With the MLB trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Seattle Mariners are getting to work.

Mariners trade Paul Sewald to D-backs for three players

About an hour after news broke of Seattle sending veteran reliever Paul Sewald to Arizona, a second deal with a National League West team was reported. The Mariners have traded veteran outfielder AJ Pollock, minor league utility player Mark Mathias and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Pollock, 35, is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain, though his return is expected soon. He has struggled as a role player for Seattle since joining the team in the offseason on a one-year contract, slashing just .173/.225/.323 for a .527 OPS with five home runs in 49 games.

An All-Star in 2015 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and playoff hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Pollock is set to return to the NL West, where he has enjoyed the majority of his success in 12 MLB seasons. Prior to signing with the Mariners, Pollock played 138 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

Mathias, 28, has appeared in 68 MLB games since making his debut in 2020. He has not appeared in a game with the Mariners since joining the organization on a waiver claim from Pittsburgh last month. Mathias has played 16 games with Triple-A Tacoma in July.

The Mariners enter Monday with a 54-51 record, which is 4 1/2 games out of a wild card playoff spot and 5 1/2 games back in the American League West. The Giants (58-48) currently hold the first of the NL’s three wild cards.

The Seattle Mariners begin a short three-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. Monday night, with radio coverage carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 with the pregame show.

More on the Seattle Mariners trade deadline

What They Said: Sewald, Servais after Mariners trade
Mariners Trade Deadline Update: Rumors hint at selling
Drayer: What’s at stake in this Seattle Mariners trade deadline
What Dipoto says Mariners are looking to do at deadline

