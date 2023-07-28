After missing the first two days of Seattle Seahawks training camp, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is heading to the VMAC.

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft, missed the first two days of camp due to a contract dispute as he was the lone rookie draft pick to remain unsigned heading into Seattle’s first practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, including Seattle Sports host Brock Huard, Witherspoon remained unsigned due to his signing bonus.

But on Friday, Witherspoon signed his four-year rookie deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, which is worth $31.86 million and includes a $20.17 million signing bonus. Rookie contracts are fully guaranteed and first-round picks have a fifth-year team option in their deals that clubs must choose to utilize or decline before the player’s fourth season.

Witherspoon was an All-American standout at Illinois before the Seahawks made him the first cornerback taken in this year’s draft class. He is expected to compete with 2022 starter Mike Jackson for one of the team’s starting outside cornerback spots opposite Riq Woolen, a Pro Bowler as a rookie last season.

Woolen is starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason knee surgery, so Witherspoon may have more opportunities to work with the first-team defense right off the bat once he gets into camp.

