Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks CB Witherspoon signs rookie contract, reports to camp, per report

Jul 28, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp...

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon at the team's rookie minicamp on May 12, 2023. (Taylor Jacobs/Seattle Sports)

(Taylor Jacobs/Seattle Sports)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

After missing the first two days of Seattle Seahawks training camp, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is heading to the VMAC.

An early Seattle Seahawks camp highlight worth getting excited about

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft, missed the first two days of camp due to a contract dispute as he was the lone rookie draft pick to remain unsigned heading into Seattle’s first practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, including Seattle Sports host Brock Huard, Witherspoon remained unsigned due to his signing bonus.

But on Friday, Witherspoon signed his four-year rookie deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, which is worth $31.86 million and includes a $20.17 million signing bonus. Rookie contracts are fully guaranteed and first-round picks have a fifth-year team option in their deals that clubs must choose to utilize or decline before the player’s fourth season.

Rost: 3 questions as Seattle Seahawks kick off training camp

Witherspoon was an All-American standout at Illinois before the Seahawks made him the first cornerback taken in this year’s draft class. He is expected to compete with 2022 starter Mike Jackson for one of the team’s starting outside cornerback spots opposite Riq Woolen, a Pro Bowler as a rookie last season.

Woolen is starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason knee surgery, so Witherspoon may have more opportunities to work with the first-team defense right off the bat once he gets into camp.

DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ‘going to be special’ for Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 22 Dareke Young

Brock and Salk dive into WR Dareke Young, their No. 22 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player for the 2023 season.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Brent Stecker

An early Seahawks camp highlight worth getting excited about

Brock Huard and Michael Bumpus have both been excited about the Seattle Seahawks' potential in the screen game, and there's been proof of why in camp.

10 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly on injuries, offense, more

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly joined Wyman and Bob after training on Thursday to talk about what's different about the offense this season.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Charles Cross talks expectations for Seahawks’ offense

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross joined Brock and Salk to discuss entering Year 2 and the Hawks' offense in 2023.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks’ Julian Love on defense’s potential, PNW ties

New Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love joined Bump & Stacy from training camp to discuss joining the team's defense.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ‘going to be special’ for Seahawks

Star Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf expects big things from fellow WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a rookie who was the No. 20 pick in April

1 day ago

Seahawks CB Witherspoon signs rookie contract, reports to camp, per report