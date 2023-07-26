Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Woolen, Adams and Brooks among 6 placed on PUP list

Jul 26, 2023, 12:04 PM

Seatttle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen celebrates an interception against Arizona at Lumen Field on Oct. 16, 2022. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

(Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have kicked off training camp, and a few notable names will not be on the field for at least the start of practice. And that’s not including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, who has yet to sign his rookie contract.

With no contract, Seattle Seahawks’ Witherspoon reportedly won’t practice

On Wednesday, the Seahawks placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, including 2022 Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Jamal Adams. Also placed on PUP were tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu.

Brooks, Adams and Mone all missed time last year due to serious injuries.

Brooks, who was the Seahawks’ on-field play-caller last season, tore his ACL in Week 17 after leading the team in tackles.

Adams, the Hawks’ highest-paid player, tore his quad in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.

Mone, meanwhile, tore his ACL in Week 15.

All three are in danger of missing the start of the regular season, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this offseason that Brooks and Adams could be ready come Week 1. Mone is more likely to miss the start of the season.

Woolen had knee surgery during the offseason workout period in what is believed to be a less serious injury. Carroll told reporters earlier this summer that Woolen’s injury was a four- to six-week recovery.

Faoliu, an Oregon alum, played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL earlier this spring. His injury was not listed.

Those six players could all return to practice at any time. But if they’re still on the PUP list when the team cuts down to their final 53-man roster, they have to miss at least the first four games of the year.

In addition to those six going on the PUP list, the Seahawks also put nose tackle Jonah Tavai on the active/non-football injury list. He’s an undrafted rookie free agent who the Seahawks signed after the 2023 NFL Draft.

DK Metcalf Interview: What’s changed as Seattle Seahawks WR enters Year 5?

