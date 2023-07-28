‘I’m just the guy to do it’: Seahawks’ Dre Jones on stopping the run

It’s no secret that the Seattle Seahawks struggled mightily against the run in 2022.

DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ‘going to be special’ for Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks allowed the third-most rushing yards in football last year and had a four-game stretch where they allowed over 5 yards per carry and 200 yards per game.

Seattle overhauled its defensive front this offseason, moving on from Poona Ford, L.J. Collier, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris (who is still a free agent). The Seahawks then reunited with Jarran Reed as well as brought in Mario Edwards and Dre Jones.

Jones, 26, was a standout for the Denver Broncos before joining the Seahawks in free agency on a very lucrative three-year deal, and he talked to Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Thursday about helping fix the Seahawks’ run game woes.

“It’s along the same things that I did in college, what they want me to do here – just being penetrating, creating some separation at the line of scrimmage so we can get runs that are 3 yards or less,” the 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman said. “We emphasize that a lot in our meetings that we want to change a lot of the things that they did last year, which is emphasizing mainly on the run game, and I’m just the guy to do it.”

The Seahawks shifted to more of a 3-4 defense in 2022 under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, which some felt had a negative impact on the team’s ability to stop the run.

Jones said the Seahawks “have some things” where they mix in both 3-4 and 4-3 looks and styles, but the end result is the same.

“The main point of it is penetration and creating that distance and that separation between the line of scrimmage that we need to get those gains, like I said earlier, to 3 yards or less. They’re really emphasizing that a lot,” Jones said. “I know last year there were some struggles when I wasn’t here. Now I’m here to help be that bridge to bring this team to what they need to be.”

Listen to Jones’ full interview with Brock and Salk, which includes his thoughts on playing for Pete Carroll and alongside Bobby Wagner, at this link or in the player above.

More Seattle Seahawks interviews

• Video: Seahawks’ Julian Love on defense’s potential, PNW ties

• Video: Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu on contract extension, look inside LB room

• DK Metcalf Interview: What’s changed as Seahawks WR enters Year 5?

Follow @TheBGustafson