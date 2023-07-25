Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

After Nwosu deal, is time right for Seahawks to bring back Harris?

Jul 25, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

Seattle Seahawks Shelby Harris...

Shelby Harris of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks took care of a big piece of business on Monday, inking edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu to a three-year extension.

Seattle Seahawks sign Uchenna Nwosu to 3-year extension

Nwosu, 26, shined in his first year in Seattle, recording 9.5 sacks off the edge. He’d spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles with the Chargers before signing a two-year free-agent deal with the Seahawks last offseason.

Nwosu’s deal is an extension that keeps him in Seattle through 2026 and pays him up to $59 million.

What it also does is free up some cap space for the upcoming 2023 season.

So with even more salary cap room, what could the Seahawks do? Some have thought that a reunion with veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris could be in the cards. Harris, 31, is 6 foot 2 and 290 pounds. He was part of the Russell Wilson trade last offseason and was released earlier this offseason after recording two sacks and five tackles for loss in 2022.

While Harris could certainly come back to the Seahawks, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard would like to see the team spend that money in a different way.

“I like Shelby and he certainly flashed at times some playmaking ability, but he feels redundant to Jarran and Dre. That would feel like a lot of those two guys,” Huard said on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.

Jarran is, of course, Jarran Reed while Dre is Dre Jones. Both are defensive linemen who signed with the Seahawks in free agency this offseason. Reed is listed by the Seahawks as 6-3 and 306 pounds while Jones is 6-3 and 281 pounds. Reed played in Seattle for five years from 2016 to 2020 while Jones signed a lucrative three-year deal at the start of free agency.

“You went out and you targeted Dre Jones for a reason — he’s a much much younger Shelby Harris and a more athletic Shelby Harris,” Huard said. “You brought in Jarran Reed who is of similar ilk, but I think even still younger than Shelby, but a similar kind of skill set.”

 

Huard thinks the Seahawks will make a move on defense at some point, but likely not for another few weeks.

“I think if you’re going to make a move here in August once you figure out what you have and what you don’t have, and once the rest of the league figures out what they don’t have and what they do have on their rosters and you see those trades inevitably happen — which happen every year with the Seahawks near the end of training camp — I think it will be for a different body type than Shelby Harris,” Huard said. “A bigger, thicker plugger stronger and hopefully somebody that’s done it at some point in their career at a fairly high level.”

Catch every edition of Brock and Salk at this link.

What Bump wants to see from Seattle Seahawks’ DeeJay Dallas

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu is worth his extension

Brock Huard shared Tuesday on Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk why Uchenna Nwosu's deal with the Seattle Seahawks is money well spent and good for both sides.

11 hours ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 24 Chris Stoll

Brock and Salk break down why new long snapper Chris Stoll is the No. 24 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player on their list.

11 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 25 Drew Lock

Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up first is No. 25, backup quarterback Drew Lock.

1 day ago

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Should Mariners be aggressive at MLB trade deadline?

How aggressive should the Seattle Mariners be in acquiring and moving players before the Aug. 1 trade deadline? Brock and Salk discuss.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Training Camp: What to expect from the top 2 rookies

"I don't think there's going to be any holding back," Brock Huard said about Seattle Seahawks rookies Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: Mariners didn’t build enough to support young core

"I didn't do a good enough job of building a group around that core to support the bumps and bruises," Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto said.

4 days ago

After Nwosu deal, is time right for Seahawks to bring back Harris?