SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks sign Uchenna Nwosu to 3-year extension

Jul 24, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Seattle Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu reacts after recovering a fumble on Sept. 25, 2022. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks looked smart for making Uchenna Nwosu one of their bigger additions of the 2022 offseason thanks to his play last season, so it should be no surprise that the Hawks are now making Nwosu a cornerstone of their defense for years to come.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: What to expect from top two rookies

Nwosu and the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $59 million with $32 million guaranteed, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, the deal was confirmed to him by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha of Rosenhaus Sports Representation.

The extension, which the Seahawks announced Monday night, comes just two days ahead of the start of the team’s training camp.

The 26-year-old Nwosu, an outside linebacker, was a bright spot in Seattle’s first season utilizing a 3-4 defensive front under defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. Though the defense had its issues last year, Nwosu was a consistently stellar performer after joining the Seahawks following four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 17 games in 2022, Nwosu made 9.5 sacks, 66 combined tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 12 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries – all career-high marks. He also had four passes defensed, which tied a career-high.

Nwosu led the Seahawks in QB hits and tackles for loss last season, and he tied for the team lead in sacks.

Extending Nwosu is something Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus, a former NFL wide receiver and current analyst for the Pac-12 Network and Seahawks Radio Network, called for last month.

June 2023: Bumpus explains why Seahawks need to extend Uchenna Nwosu

“I think that he is the attitude on that defense,” Bumpus told Mike Salk. “… He showed you, ‘Look, I can handle it. I can give you 9.5 sacks, I can give you some TFLs, I can be the Player of the Week.’ I think Uchenna is one of the guys that you don’t want to let go and that you want to extend because we talk about the culture and the identity of the Seattle Seahawks, this team, I automatically throw him in the mix. I think his presence is important and his play is important.”

The Seahawks initially signed Nwosu to a two-year deal worth $20 million in March 2022, with $10.5 million guaranteed.

With the extension, Nwosu is locked up through 2026 with Seattle.

The next question for the Seahawks with Nwosu set up as one of their long-term pass rushers is who will establish themselves as Seattle’s other starting outside linebacker. The Seahawks have a trio of second-round picks in the mix: 2020 selection Darrell Taylor, who tied with Nwosu for the Seahawks lead in sacks last year; 2022 selection Boye Mafe; and 2023 rookie Derick Hall.

Which OLB is Seattle Seahawks’ long-term future opposite Nwosu?

