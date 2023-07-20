Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners give up go-ahead run on passed ball, lose to Twins 6-3

Jul 19, 2023, 9:44 PM | Updated: 9:52 pm

Seattle Mariners Minnesota Twins Alex Kirilloff...

Alex Kirilloff of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his home run against the Seattle Mariners on July 19, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Minnesota Twins 6, Seattle Mariners 3: Box score

Kepler scored from third when a pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz (2-3) got past catcher Tom Murphy, breaking a 3-3 tie. Kepler also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning off Luis Castillo.

Ryan Jeffers put the Twins ahead with a first-inning single, and rookie Edouard Julien and Kepler made it 3-0 with home runs in the fifth.

The Mariners tied it with a pair of homers of their own. Tom Murphy connected off Twins starter Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning, and Eugenio Suárez tied it with a two-run shot in the seventh off Griffin Jax.

Alex Kirillof hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Devin Sweet in the pitcher’s major league debut.

Emilio Pagan (4-1) was the winner. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save.

Maeda had nine strikeouts for Minnesota. Castillo had a season-high 11 strikeouts as the Mariners matched the Twins with 14.

NO BUXTON

Twins DH Byron Buxton, in a 0-for-21 slump, was out of the lineup for the second straight day.

HERE’S JONNY

Mariners first-round pick Jonny Farmelo took batting practice at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday and hit three homers over the right-field wall. With Farmelo’s signing, Seattle has signed 21 of its 22 2023 draft picks.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mariners recalled Sweet and Prelander Berrora and on Wednesday from Double-A Arkansas, while sending down rookie relievers Ty Adcock and Isaiah Campbell.

Mariners add prospects Berroa and Sweet to bullpen

UP NEXT

RHP Pablo López (5-5, 4.24 ERA) was set to pitch Thursday for Minnesota against RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.43 ERA).

Seattle Mariners Draft: Scouting director talks best tool, steals, more

Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, July 19 @ 6:40 pm Twins' Kenta Maeda RHP vs. Mariners' Luis Castillo RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 85° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Prelander Berroa...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners add reliever prospects Berroa and Sweet to bullpen

The Seattle Mariners recalled relievers Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet from Double-A and demoted Ty Adcock and Isaiah Campbell.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson Tai Peete...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Draft: M’s scouting director talks best tool, steals, more

Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter shared insight into his draft class, including the biggest steals, with Brock & Salk.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Twins Kirilloff...

The Associated Press

Kirilloff’s 3rd straight multihit game leads Twins past Mariners 10-3

Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, Bailey Ober was sharp after a difficult first inning, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Rick Rizzs...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Rick Rizzs Update – Voice of Mariners talks about ATV accident

Rick Rizzs, voice of the Seattle Mariners, joined Wyman and Bob on Tuesday afternoon to share an update on his status after an ATV accident over the MLB All-Star break.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Brent Stecker

Mariners coach Vogt: What stands out from rookies Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo

Pitchers Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo are enjoying strong rookie seasons for the Seattle Mariners. M's coach Stephen Vogt shares his thoughts.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Trade Deadline: Who could be dealt if Seattle sells?

The Seattle Mariners could go either way at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Brandon Gustafson details who could be trade chips if they sell.

2 days ago

