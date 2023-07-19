Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 13th Bobblehead Giveaway

Jul 19, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

...

What’s Happening?

Sunday, August 13th the Mariners will finish the series against the Orioles with first pitch starting at 1:10p. Get to the park early once again to grab your Felix Hall of Fame bobblehead (first 20,000 fans).

Where?

T-Mobile Park

When?

First pitch @7:10p w/postgame fireworks

Tickets?

Tickets for the game are still available for purchase here.

Parking/Transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 12th Induction Ceremony

August 12th the Mariners will play the Orioles at home starting at 6:40p. Get to the park early to grab your Supreme Court Felix shirt (first 40,000 fans) along with the official Hall of Fame induction pregame ceremony!

19 hours ago

...

No Author

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 11th Fireworks Night

August 11th, the Mariners will host the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch starting at 7:10 p.m. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show celebrating Felix’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

19 hours ago

...

No Author

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

3 days ago

...

No Author

Win tickets to the Seahawks 2023 Football Fest!

The Countdown to Kickoff continues with Seahawks Training Camp. This year, the Seahawks are hosting a special Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win a Custom Telescopic Carbon Fiber Fishing Pole!

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a custom telescopic carbon fiber fishing pole!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

Every Friday when the Mariners play at home you can find the Seattle Sports “Wyman & Bob” show at Edgar’s Cantina!

10 days ago

Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 13th Bobblehead Giveaway