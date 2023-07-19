Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 13th Bobblehead Giveaway

What’s Happening?

Sunday, August 13th the Mariners will finish the series against the Orioles with first pitch starting at 1:10p. Get to the park early once again to grab your Felix Hall of Fame bobblehead (first 20,000 fans).

Where?

T-Mobile Park

When?

First pitch @7:10p w/postgame fireworks

Tickets?

Tickets for the game are still available for purchase here .

Parking/Transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.