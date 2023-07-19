Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 12th Induction Ceremony

What’s Happening?

August 12th the Mariners will play the Orioles at home starting at 6:40 p.m. Get to the park early to grab your Supreme Court Felix shirt (first 40,000 fans) along with the official Hall of Fame induction pregame ceremony!

Where?

T-Mobile Park

When?

First pitch @6:40p w/pregame shirt giveaway + induction ceremony

Tickets?

Tickets for the game are still available for purchase here .

Parking/Transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.