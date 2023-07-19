ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has unveiled top 10 lists for 11 different positions heading into the 2023 season, and the Seattle Seahawks are not well-represented.

First Look: Seattle Seahawks reveal ’90s-era throwback uniforms

ESPN surveys league coaches, scouts, executives and players, and they give their top 10 at each position. Per Fowler, ESPN then “compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with dozens of interviews, research and film study from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.”

The only Seahawks player to crack a top-10 list? DK Metcalf, who came in at No. 8 among all NFL receivers.

Is that something that Seahawks players pay attention to? Well, at least one of them does.

“You’re (darn) right I do,” Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday. “I pay attention to it all. Like I said, I’m so invested into the game, bro, that yes, I pay attention to everything.”

Diggs, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons and has at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons, didn’t crack the top 10 list for NFL safeties entering the 2023 season.

“It sucks to not be top 10 on those lists because you work your tail off to be recognized as that,” Diggs said. ” … So for me, I kind of took that as disrespect. But at the end of the day, it is what it is. All those guys on that list deserve to be on that list, and I have no hate in my heart towards them. I just want my game respected. That’s it.”

With Metcalf being the only Seahawks player seen as a top-10 player at his position right now, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard asked Diggs what that says about Seattle’s roster.

“I mean, that’s cool, you know what I mean? But at the end of the day, we’re a playoff team and we just added more talent this offseason,” he said. “I mean, maybe it’s not just about one person or two people. It’s about a whole team and that’s the way we just gonna look at it.”

Listen to the entire Brock and Salk conversation with Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

