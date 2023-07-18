Rost: The Seahawks who could steal attention at camp from others

The Seattle Seahawks hit the field for training camp in two weeks and there are plenty of intriguing names.

Seattle Seahawks’ Tre Brown and Dee Eskridge: Who has best shot at a spot?

A few of those players will garner most of the spotlight for good reason, but some others are worth your attention for more unexpected reasons. Whether it’s untapped potential or a big depth concern, here are players you should also be watching later this month.

The player you will be watching: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The player you should also be watching: Dee Eskridge

Yes, all eyes should be on Smith-Njigba, Seattle’s second first-round pick in 2023. That’s especially true in camp, where the former Ohio State standout will have a chance to get full work in after a hamstring limited him through OTAs. But Eskridge intrigued Seattle enough for the club to use one of just three draft picks on him in 2021.

Unfortunately for Eskridge and the Seahawks, his career has been hampered by injury. He’s played 20 games in two years and has just 17 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Seattle move on, particularly if another young player like Dareke Young excels. But if Eskridge can tap into his potential this summer, his speed alone makes him a worthwhile weapon.

The player you will be watching: Zach Charbonnet

The player you should also be watching: Kenny McIntosh

Ken Walker and Charbonnet will be the one-two punch in the backfield but McIntosh is just plain interesting.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats gave him a 59 athleticism score – near the lower end of their spectrum – but applauded his production at Georgia despite a deep running back group. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein mocked him to the fourth or fifth round, which still makes him a bit of a steal for Seattle in the seventh.

McIntosh isn’t lacking for confidence – something he made clear during an entertaining phone call with reporters post-draft – and could bring some quotable podium moments.

Personality and story aside, McIntosh can bring depth to a group that’s been snake bitten for years, and his development there is important.

The player you will be watching: Devon Witherspoon

The player you should also be watching: Michael Jackson

Jackson was the highlight of OTAs for Pete Carroll. Barring injury, the expectation is that Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick, is the starter opposite Tariq Woolen. But Jackson certainly makes things interesting.

Do the Seahawks use him as a trade piece? Keep him for depth and try to find creative ways to use their defensive backs?

The player you will be watching: Dre Jones

The player you should also be watching: Cam Young

These two are playing different roles, so this isn’t a depth comparison.

As a look at the defensive line as a unit, Jones commands the attention as a starter and high-priced free agent. But Young could answer the single biggest question in the front-seven: who the heck is your starting nose tackle?

Seattle moved on from veteran Al Woods and will be hoping their fourth-round rookie can answer the call on a defense that badly needs to improve its performance against the run.

Young isn’t the only name competing for that spot, but there isn’t a lot of depth there, either.

