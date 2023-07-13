Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win a Custom Telescopic Carbon Fiber Fishing Pole!

Jul 13, 2023, 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

...

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a custom telescopic carbon fiber fishing pole!

This fishing pole is a great off premise display piece, or gift to that fisherman in your life! Made from stainless steel, this pole reaches 6.89 ft when fully expanded, has a foam grip and includes carry case, fishing line and assorted lures and hooks.

Enter below starting Saturday, July 15, 2023 through Sunday, July 23, 2023. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter this sweepstakes.

The Outdoor Line can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday mornings, 6:00 – 8:00 A.M., hosted by Tom Nelson and Joey Pyburn.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

4 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

Every Friday when the Mariners play at home you can find the Seattle Sports “Wyman & Bob” show at Edgar’s Cantina!

4 days ago

...

No Author

Win tickets to Seahawks Training Camp!

2023 Seahawks Training Camp is right around the corner and registration is now open! Come watch your favorite Seahawks players train at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on the shores of Lake Washington.

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to The Offspring!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see The Offspring at White River Amphitheatre on August 1, 2023!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to the Goodguys 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win four tickets to attend the Goodguys 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals July 28-30, at the Washington State Fair Events Center!

8 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Bert Kreischer!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 15th!

8 days ago

Win a Custom Telescopic Carbon Fiber Fishing Pole!