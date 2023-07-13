The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a custom telescopic carbon fiber fishing pole!

This fishing pole is a great off premise display piece, or gift to that fisherman in your life! Made from stainless steel, this pole reaches 6.89 ft when fully expanded, has a foam grip and includes carry case, fishing line and assorted lures and hooks.

Enter below starting Saturday, July 15, 2023 through Sunday, July 23, 2023. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter this sweepstakes.

The Outdoor Line can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday mornings, 6:00 – 8:00 A.M., hosted by Tom Nelson and Joey Pyburn.