Kraken sign veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin to 2-year deal

The Seattle Kraken lost defenseman Carson Soucy to Vancouver, but they quickly added another D-man on the first day of free agency in Brian Dumoulin, who signed a two-year deal worth $3.15 million annually, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

“Brian is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and coming off of his most productive season offensively,” said Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a press release. “He has been a consistent, reliable defenseman throughout his career and we are happy to welcome him to Seattle.”

Dumoulin, 31, had 25 points in 82 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last year. The 25 points and 24 assists were both career-highs.

Dumoulin is 6 foot 4 and 207 pounds and had 123 hits and 142 blocked shots, the latter of which led the Penguins last season. He was also third on Pittsburgh in average ice time at 20:38.

The veteran defenseman has 139 career points (19 goals and 120 assists) in 546 career NHL games, all of which were played with the Penguins. Dumoulin was also an alternate captain for Pittsburgh the last four years.

In addition to being a veteran defenseman with a 10-year career under his belt, Dumoulin is yet another veteran with plenty of playoff experience on the Kraken.

Dumoulin appeared in 81 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Pittsburgh and had 25 points (four goals, 21 assists). He won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 with the Penguins, and he ranks 10th in Penguins Stanley Cup Playoff history in games played.

Other Seattle Kraken free agency news

• As noted, Soucy joined the Vancouver Canucks, signing a three-year deal.

• Winger Daniel Sprong, who had career-highs in goals (21) and points (46) for the Kraken last year, signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

• Center/winger Ryan Donato is also on the move, signing with the Chicago Blackhawks.

• Center/winger Morgan Geekie is heading to Boston, having signed with the Boston Bruins.

• The Kraken re-signed winger John Hayden to and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to one-year, two-way contracts. Hayden scored two goals in seven games for the Kraken last year and spent most of the year with AHL affiliate Coachella Valley. Schuldt had 32 points for Coachella Valley.

• Seattle also signed winger Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract. Studenic had 48 points with the Texas Stars of the AHL, the Dallas Stars’ affiliate.

