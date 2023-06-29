Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

2023 NHL Draft Recap: Every pick the Seattle Kraken made

Jun 29, 2023, 11:30 AM

Seattle Kraken NHL Draft...

Eduard Sale speaks to the media after being selected by the Seattle Kraken on June 28, 2023. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The 2023 NHL Draft is underway and the Seattle Kraken have made a number of picks, including three in the second round.

Here’s a quick look at every pick the Kraken have made so far.

Round 1

20th overall: Eduard Sale, LW

With the franchise’s third ever first-round pick, they went international with Eduard Sale, a winger from the Czech Republic. He joins reigning Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers (2021 No. 2 overall pick) and Shane Wright (No. 4 overall in 2022) as first-round picks the Kraken have made.

Sale (pronounced Shal-la) was a key part of the Czech Republic’s Silver Medal finish at this year’s World Juniors, where he and his teammates fell to Team Canada in the Gold Medal Game. Canada was captained by Wright.

More info on Sale: Seattle Kraken take Czech winger Eduard Sale 20th overall

Round 2

50th overall: Carson Rehkopf, LW, Kitchener (OHL)

With the first of three second-round picks, the Kraken went to the Ontario Hockey League for another winger, this time Carson Rehkopf, who is the 29th-ranked North American skating prospect in this year’s draft, per NHL.com.

In 68 games this past season, Rehkopf had 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) for the Kitchener Rangers.

52nd overall: Oscar Fisker Molgaard, C, HV 71 (SWEDEN)

Just two picks after drafting Rehkopf, the Kraken drafted center Oscar Fisker Molgaard, the 18th-ranked European skater, per NHL.com. Molgaard is from Denmark but played professionally in Sweden.

For HV71’s J20 team, Molgaard had 23 points (six goals and 17 assists) in 21 games this past year. In 41 games for HV71, Molgaard had four goals and three assists.

57th overall: Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)

The Kraken went semi-local with their third second-round pick, going across Washington state for Tri-City Americans defenseman Lukas Dragicevic, the 18th-ranked North American skating draft prospect, per NHL.com.

In 68 games for the Americans, Dragicevic had 75 points (15 goals and 60 assists).

Round 3

84th overall: Caden Price, D, Kelowna (WHL)

The Kraken went back to the WHL for another defenseman in the third round, this time taking Caden Price of the Kelowna Rockets in British Columbia.

Price had 40 points (five goals and 35 assists) in 65 games for Kelowna last season.

Price is the 47th-ranked North American skater in this year’s draft, per NHL.com.

Round 4

116th overall: Andrei Loshko, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

In the fourth round, the Kraken added another skater, this time center Andrei Loshko of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL, the 68th-ranked North American skater in this draft, per NHL.com.

Loshko had 70 points (22 goals and 48 assists) in 67 games for the Huskies last season.

Round 5

148th overall: Kaden Hammell, D, Everett (WHL)

The Kraken drafted another player who has been playing in the state of Washington in the WHL, this time defenseman Kaden Hammell of the Everett Silvertips.

Hammell is the 95th-best North American skater in this year’s draft, per NHL.com. He was traded to Everett from the Kamloops Blazers earlier this year.

In 67 games between Kamloops and Everett last season, Hammell had 26 points (eight goals and 18 assists).

Round 6

168th overall: Visa Vedenpää, G, Karpat Jr. (FINLAND)

After taking skaters with their first seven selections, the Kraken took Swedish goalie Visa Vedenpaa in the sixth round, the seventh-best European goalie in this year’s draft, per NHL.com’s rankings.

180th overall: C Zeb Forsfjäll, C, Skellefteå AIK (SWEDEN)

With their second sixth-round pick, the Kraken went back to Sweden with center Zeb Forsfjäll of Skellefteå AIK.

Forsfjäll is the 34th-ranked European skater, per NHL.com. In 34 games for Skellefteå AIK’s J20 team, Forsfjäll had 22 points (eight goals and 14 assists).

Round 7

212th overall: Zaccharya Wisdom, RW, Cedar Rapids (USHL)

The Seattle Kraken wrapped up their 10-man draft class with Zaccharya Wisdom, a winger from the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the United States Hockey League.

Wisdom, who is Canadia, was ranked as the 104th-best North American skating prospect in this year’s draft by NHL.com.

Wisdom scored 48 poinds (20 goals and 28 assists) for the Roughriders this past season.

