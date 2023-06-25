Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken NHL Draft primer: Picks, 1st-round mocks, TV info

Jun 25, 2023, 2:26 PM

Seattle Kraken 2022 NHL Draft...

A general view of the Seattle Kraken table during the NHL Draft on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Kraken are set for a big offseason coming off of their first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance, but their higher finish in the 2022-23 regular season standings means they won’t have a top-line pick in the first round of the NHL Draft this time around.

The Kraken will still be plenty busy during the NHL Draft this week, however.

Five things Seattle Kraken accomplished in impressive Year 2

When the draft takes place Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, the Kraken will have 10 picks total thanks to three additional selections they have picked up in trades over their first two years in the league.

We’ll have coverage of the Kraken’s third NHL entry draft here on SeattleSports.com, but in the meantime we’ve broken down some key information you need to know going into the draft: every pick the Kraken own, some players who have been linked to Seattle in mock drafts of the first round by NHL insiders, and details on how to watch the draft on TV.

Seattle Kraken NHL Draft picks

DAY 1

First round

No. 20

DAY 2

Second round

No. 50 (from Winnipeg via Washington)
No. 52
No. 57 (from Toronto)

Third round

No. 84

Fourth round

No. 116

Fifth round

No. 148

Sixth round

No. 168 (from Washington)
No. 180

Seventh round

No. 212

Click here for the full NHL Draft order

Mock Drafts: Seattle Kraken at No. 20

• NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman: Oliver Bonk, D | Read here

• NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale: Quentin Musty, LW | Read here

• NHL.com’s Ryan Dittrick: Bradly Nadeau, LW | Read here

• Pro Hockey Rumors: Colby Barlow, RW | Read here

• Bleacher Report: Barlow | Read here

NHL Draft coverage on TV

Day 1 coverage (first round only) on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

Day 2 coverage (Rounds 2-7) on NHL Network starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29

