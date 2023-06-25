SEATTLE KRAKEN
Seattle Kraken NHL Draft primer: Picks, 1st-round mocks, TV info
Jun 25, 2023, 2:26 PM
(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Seattle Kraken are set for a big offseason coming off of their first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance, but their higher finish in the 2022-23 regular season standings means they won’t have a top-line pick in the first round of the NHL Draft this time around.
The Kraken will still be plenty busy during the NHL Draft this week, however.
Five things Seattle Kraken accomplished in impressive Year 2
When the draft takes place Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, the Kraken will have 10 picks total thanks to three additional selections they have picked up in trades over their first two years in the league.
We’ll have coverage of the Kraken’s third NHL entry draft here on SeattleSports.com, but in the meantime we’ve broken down some key information you need to know going into the draft: every pick the Kraken own, some players who have been linked to Seattle in mock drafts of the first round by NHL insiders, and details on how to watch the draft on TV.
Seattle Kraken NHL Draft picks
DAY 1
• First round
No. 20
DAY 2
• Second round
No. 50 (from Winnipeg via Washington)
No. 52
No. 57 (from Toronto)
• Third round
No. 84
• Fourth round
No. 116
• Fifth round
No. 148
• Sixth round
No. 168 (from Washington)
No. 180
• Seventh round
No. 212
Click here for the full NHL Draft order
Mock Drafts: Seattle Kraken at No. 20
• NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman: Oliver Bonk, D | Read here
• NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale: Quentin Musty, LW | Read here
• NHL.com’s Ryan Dittrick: Bradly Nadeau, LW | Read here
• Pro Hockey Rumors: Colby Barlow, RW | Read here
• Bleacher Report: Barlow | Read here
NHL Draft coverage on TV
Day 1 coverage (first round only) on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28
Day 2 coverage (Rounds 2-7) on NHL Network starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29
More on the Seattle Kraken
• Takeaways: GM Ron Francis on how Kraken’s youth is coming along
• Why Francis says Kraken could be in position for another big offseason trade
• Kraken coach Dave Hakstol shares insight on Gourde, Burakovsky and Wright
• Takeaways: Hakstol on Year 2 growth, what’s next for Kraken
• Salk: Which team could Seattle Kraken look to for offseason upgrades?