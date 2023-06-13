Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Moves: Ty Adcock called up, Penn Murfee back to IL

Jun 12, 2023, 5:32 PM

Seattle Mariners Ty Adcock...

Seattle Mariners prospect Ty Adcock pitches in a 2022 Arizona Fall League game. (Photo: Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo: Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Just a little over a month after Ty Adcock was coming out of the Everett AquaSox bullpen, the Seattle Mariners prospect will pitch again in the Puget Sound. Only this time, the stage will be considerably bigger.

Drayer: Seattle Mariners’ Muñoz not worried about pitch clock upon return

Adcock, a 26-year-old right-hander, has been selected to the Mariners’ active roster from Double-A Arkansas ahead of Seattle’s homestand opener at 6:40 p.m. Monday against the Miami Marlins. He will take the place of second-year reliever Penn Murfee, who is headed back to the 15-day injured list after just one appearance since his recent return from elbow inflammation.

To make room for Adcock on the 40-man roster, Seattle moved starting pitcher Robbie Ray (Tommy John surgery) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Should Adcock appear in a game following this promotion, it will mark his MLB debut.

The 29-year-old Murfee left Sunday’s Mariners loss in Anaheim after an inning pitched due to a re-aggravation of the elbow issue. In 16 games (14 innings) for Seattle this season, he owns 1.29 ERA with 16 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Adcock’s path to the big leagues makes for an interesting story. An eighth-round pick by the Mariners in 2019, he was just as much a hitter as he was a pitcher during his college career, even catching at times at North Carolina’s Elon University, where he was teammates with current Mariners starting pitcher and fellow 2019 draft pick George Kirby. Adcock didn’t pitch in the minors until last year, missing the 2019 season following the draft due to right shoulder impingement syndrome, then all of 2021 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery (the minor leagues did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic).

Adcock has turned heads in 2023 thanks to the combination of a fastball that nears 100 mph and a hard slider.

In eight appearances covering eight innings last year between the Rookie and Low-A levels, Adcock posted a 7.88 ERA with 11 strikeouts to four walks. But in 2023, he owns a 1.35 ERA and 0.55 WHIP over 18 appearances (20 innings) combined between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, the latter of which he was promoted to at the start of May. His control has been much better this year with 22 strikeouts to three walks and two hit batters.

The Mariners are back at T-Mobile Park beginning Monday night following a nine-game road trip. The radio broadcast of the series opener against Miami is carried on Seattle Sports starting at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for Monday’s full Mariners lineup.

Video: Are the Seattle Mariners struggling with a lack of focus?

Team: mariners
68
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, June 12 @ 6:40 pm Marlins' Jesus Luzardo LHP vs. Mariners' Bryce Miller RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 79° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Are the Seattle Mariners struggling with a lack of focus?

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer joined Brock and Salk on Monday to talk about that potential explanation for the team's slow start.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels Zach Neto...

The Associated Press

Gilbert hit hard, Mariners’ rough trip ends with 9-4 loss to Angels

Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Los Angeles Angels bounced back with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez J.P. Crawford...

The Associated Press

J.P. has 4 hits, Julio homers in Mariners’ 6-2 win over Angels

J.P. Crawford tied a career high with four hits, Julio Rodríguez was 3 for 5 with homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2.

3 days ago

Mariners Julio Rodríguez Ty France...

Brandon Gustafson

How many Mariners will be All-Stars? Jon Morosi weighs in

With the Seattle Mariners hosting the MLB All-Star Game next month, Jon Morosi broke down how many All-Stars he thinks they'll have.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Ohtani and Moniak homer as Angels top Mariners 5-4

hohei Ohtani homered and had three hits, Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead 2-run homer and the L.A. Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brandon Gustafson

Major renovations? What Morosi thinks of Mariners and trade deadline

With the Seattle Mariners struggling at the start of the 2023 season, Jon Morosi breaks down what they may need to do at the trade deadline.

4 days ago

Mariners Moves: Ty Adcock called up, Penn Murfee back to IL