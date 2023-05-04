Close
Huard: The Seattle Seahawks UDFA creating the most buzz

May 4, 2023, 11:31 AM

Seattle Seahawks UDFA C.J. Johnson...

C.J. Johnson of the East Carolina Pirates catches a pass on Nov. 21, 2020. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks made 10 selections in this year’s NFL Draft, but there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding their undrafted free agent class as well.

OSU HC: What new Seattle Seahawks WR Smith-Njigba has that’s ‘off the charts’

One of those signees is Jake Bobo, a standout receiver from UCLA, but according to former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, a different receiver is generating some buzz around the team.

During Thursday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, Huard said that while Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll probably has the best chance of any of the team’s undrafted rookie free agents when it comes to making the roster, a receiver from East Carolina is worth keeping a close eye on.

C.J. Johnson, the receiver out of East Carolina,” Huard said. “And a (college) teammate (of his) will actually be the camp arm that’s coming in from East Carolina as well, the lefty (Holton Ahlers).”

Some draft analysts thought Johnson would get drafted this year, including NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who had a sixth-round grade on the ECU product.

Johnson had over 900 yards as a freshman in 2019 and capped off his college career with 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. He’s 6 foot 2 and 222 pounds.

So why did he go undrafted? Well, Huard pointed to his testing numbers, namely his 40-yard dash time, which was reportedly around at 4.6 seconds.

“His tape is probably the most explosive and the most intriguing that you look at and go, ‘Gee, that looks like an NFL kind of dude’ because he plays pretty darn fast. But unfortunately for him, a little bit like (Seahawks seventh-round running back) Kenny McIntosh, a little bit where you run that kind of time, you’re just not going to (get drafted as expected),” Huard said.

“We saw that with (Seahawks receiver) Cade Johnson, the kid out of South Dakota State that I really liked a couple years ago. But if you just don’t run a great time, you’re going to be on an uphill battle trying to make a team, make a roster, especially at that position in this league.”

John Schneider breaks down Seattle Seahawks’ Day 2 and 3 picks

