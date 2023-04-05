Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners fall to Ohtani, Angels 4-3 to lose second straight series

Apr 5, 2023, 4:36 PM
Mariners Angels Ty France Logan O'Hoppe...
Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe tags out Ty France of the Mariners on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Angels 4, Mariners 3: Box score

Ohtani (1-0) kept the Mariners scoreless after allowing a run in a bumpy first inning, finishing his day having allowed three hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Ohtani drove in Taylor Ward with a single in the top of the seventh against Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz to put the Angels lead 4-1.

After Julio Rodriguez scored in the bottom of the first to give Seattle the early lead, Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer against M’s starter Chris Flexen (0-1) to put the Angels on top 2-1.

Ohtani and Mike Trout both drove in runs off Munoz in the seventh, but the Mariners pulled within one run in the bottom half of the inning as Ty France and Eugenio Suarez drove in runs.

José Quijada pitched the ninth for his first save.

Seattle finished the night with eight hits, while the Angels had five in the series-clinching victory. It’s the second straight series that Seattle (2-5) has dropped to open the season.

NOTES

Ohtani was hit with a pitch clock violation as both a batter and a hitter. His violation as a pitcher came in the top of the first against Cal Raleigh. He was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash … Ohtani hit two batters in the third inning, after hitting only two batters in 166 innings pitched last season … Ohtani’s 111 pitches are the most of any pitcher in the big leagues this season.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval will pitch Friday against Toronto.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle on Friday at Cleveland. He struck out seven batters over six innings against the Guardians on April 1.

