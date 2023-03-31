Big Trees’ Big Tree Giveaway

Close
Mar 31, 2023, 8:41 AM | Updated: 9:00 am
Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win a $500 gift card for Big Tree Supply, Washington’s premiere tree sales and transplant company. It is the perfect time of year to install trees. Let Big Trees help cover the cost with a $500 Big Trees Gift Card. Enter below for your chance to win!

For over 30 years, Big Trees has been providing trees of all sizes and professional services for residential and commercial projects. Their 30-acre nursery features thousands of trees and hundreds of varieties that thrive in the Pacific Northwest climate. If you need a tree moved on your property or offsite, Big Trees can help with their advanced equipment and professional and proven transplant process.

Everyone who enters will be eligible for a Big Trees discount through May 31, 2023. Simply print off the bounce back email you receive after entering this sweepstakes, present it to Big Trees during checkout, and receive:

  • $50 off $500 purchase or
  • $100 off $1,000 purchase or
  • $250 off anything purchase over $2,500

Enter below starting Monday April 3rd, 2023 through Sunday April 23rd, 2023.

 

