Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

West favorites LAFC and Seattle Sounders play to 0-0 stalemate

Mar 18, 2023, 5:43 PM
BY
AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the favorites in the Western Conference relied on their goalkeepers as Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders  and LAFC’s John McCarthy posted shutouts in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Stats from Saturday’s match

Frei made three saves and McCarthy had four as each turned away the limited scoring chances for two of the powerhouse clubs in MLS.

LAFC remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, while Seattle slipped to 2-1-1.

In the middle of some significant schedule congestion with MLS games sandwiched around CONCACAF Champions League play, LAFC had the better chances to escape with a victory in the closing minutes.

Kwadwo Opoku had two chances in the final 10 minutes, but he was unable to convert. Opoku sent a pass over the crossbar just a few yards in front of Frei in the 89th minute. In the second minute of stoppage time, Opoku had a left-footed shot denied on a kick save by Frei.

The Sounders have yet to allow a goal in three home matches this season.

Despite controlling possession, Seattle had only a few good scoring chances. Albert Rusnák hit the post from outside the penalty area midway through the first half. Xavier Arreaga sent a free header wide of goal midway through the second half and McCarthy smartly dived on a loose ball that pinballed around the front of goal in the 75th minute.

Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC

Sounders...
The Associated Press

Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders

Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 63rd minute and Roman Celentano made it stand as FC Cincinnati blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0.
8 days ago
Sounders...
The Associated Press

Morris, Frei propel Seattle Sounders to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

Jordan Morris scored his third goal of the season and Stefan Frei posted his second shutout as the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0.
15 days ago
Sounders Roldan Morris...
The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scores twice as Sounders topple Rapids 4-0

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scored three combined goals on headers and the Seattle Sounders overwhelmed the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in the MLS season opener for both teams.
21 days ago
Sounders Bruce Lee...
Brent Stecker

Sounders unveil new special jerseys that honor Bruce Lee

The Sounders revealed "The Bruce Lee Kit" on Wednesday, which is centered around a black, red and yellow jersey that features several nods to the movie and martial arts star.
1 month ago
Seattle Sounders Club World Cup...
The Associated Press

Al Ahly’s late goal ends Seattle Sounders’ debut 1-0 in Club World Cup

Mohamed Afsha scored in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0.
1 month ago
Sounders...
The Associated Press

Sounders relishing meaning, opportunity at Club World Cup

The Seattle Sounders will be the first MLS team in the Club World Cup on Saturday, with a chance to play Real Madrid later in the tournament.
2 months ago
West favorites LAFC and Seattle Sounders play to 0-0 stalemate