SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Reports: Seahawks to sign safety Julian Love to 2-year contract
The Seahawks have reportedly added to their secondary.
CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Friday morning that 24-year-old safety Julian Love told her he is signing with the Seahawks.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter then reported that Love’s contract with the Seahawks is a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.
Love was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he was a consensus first-team All-American in 2018. He’s appeared in 64 games (32 starts) for the New York Giants over his four NFL seasons, recording five interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
Love became a full-time starter for the Giants in 2022, playing 95% of the team’s defensive snaps under new head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. He set career-highs in starts (16), interceptions (2) and tackles (124). He was also named a team captain for the Giants.
Love was listed as a strong safety, but played all over the field for the Giants last season.
The Seahawks have a pair of Pro Bowlers at safety in free safety Quandre Diggs and strong safety Jamal Adams, but the latter suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 1 of last year. He still has three years remaining on the four-year contract extension he signed ahead of the 2021 season.
Also at safety, Ryan Neal is a restricted free agent after filling in for Adams last year and in previous seasons. The Seahawks used a right of first refusal tender on Neal, meaning he can negotiate with other teams but the Hawks can match any offer.
