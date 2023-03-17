Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Reports: Seahawks to sign safety Julian Love to 2-year contract

Mar 17, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:49 am
Seahawks Julian Love...
Julian Love of the New York Giants celebrates after recovering a fumble on Oct. 16, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)
(Elsa/Getty Images)
BY
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks have reportedly added to their secondary.

Seahawks sign 2019 1st-round inside LB Devin Bush Jr.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Friday morning that 24-year-old safety Julian Love told her he is signing with the Seahawks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then reported that Love’s contract with the Seahawks is a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Love was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he was a consensus first-team All-American in 2018. He’s appeared in 64 games (32 starts) for the New York Giants over his four NFL seasons, recording five interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

Love became a full-time starter for the Giants in 2022, playing 95% of the team’s defensive snaps under new head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. He set career-highs in starts (16), interceptions (2) and tackles (124). He was also named a team captain for the Giants.

Love was listed as a strong safety, but played all over the field for the Giants last season.

The Seahawks have a pair of Pro Bowlers at safety in free safety Quandre Diggs and strong safety Jamal Adams, but the latter suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 1 of last year. He still has three years remaining on the four-year contract extension he signed ahead of the 2021 season.

Fann: Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams is an option, albeit unlikely

Also at safety, Ryan Neal is a restricted free agent after filling in for Adams last year and in previous seasons. The Seahawks used a right of first refusal tender on Neal, meaning he can negotiate with other teams but the Hawks can match any offer.

Seahawks GM Schneider confirms, details QB Drew Lock returning

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Devin Bush...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks sign 2019 1st-round inside LB Devin Bush Jr.

The Seahawks have a new inside linebacker in Devin Bush Jr., who was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 hours ago
Seahawks Drew Lock...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM Schneider confirms, details QB Drew Lock returning

Seahawks GM John Schneider had good reason for being a little late to his weekly Seattle Sports show, breaking news of a deal with QB Drew Lock as he sat down.
1 day ago
Seahawks Jamal Adams...
Joe Fann

Fann: Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams is an option, albeit unlikely

Jamal Adams hasn't been healthy much since signing a big contract with the Seahawks. Joe Fann looks at the possibility of Seattle moving on from him.
1 day ago
Seahawks Jalen Carter...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Reaction: Too many concerns about Jalen Carter to draft?

Jalen Carter was expected to be a top five pick and potential Seahawks draft selection, but red flags have come to light. Seattle Sports' hosts react.
1 day ago
Seahawks OL Evan Brown...
Brandon Gustafson

Report: Seahawks signing 26-year-old C/G Evan Brown

The Seahawks reportedly have a new O-lineman in Evan Brown, who started 24 games for Detroit the last two years at center and right guard.
1 day ago
Seahawks Draft Max Duggan...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: This QB is ‘just a better QB’ than some top prospects, Jim Nagy says

Will the Seahawks draft a QB? If so, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy is a big fan of TCU's Max Duggan, as he explained to Bump & Stacy.
1 day ago
Reports: Seahawks to sign safety Julian Love to 2-year contract