SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks sign 2019 1st-round inside LB Devin Bush Jr.

Mar 17, 2023, 8:05 AM | Updated: 10:05 am
Seahawks Devin Bush...
Steelers LB Devin Bush celebrates after a tackle on Nov. 14, 2021. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
(Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
BY
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks entered the offseason needing help at inside linebacker, and they’ve found that in the form of a former first-round draft pick.

Seahawks GM Schneider confirms, details QB Drew Lock returning

The Seattle Times was the first to report that the Hawks and Devin Bush Jr. agreed to terms on a contract. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bush is joining Seattle on a one-year contract. The Seahawks announced the signing Friday morning.

Bush, 24, was picked No. 10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft after an All-American collegiate career at Michigan. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2018 and was a second-team All-American in 2017. His father, Devin Bush Sr., was a first-round pick at safety out of Florida State in 1995.

Bush is 5 foot 11 and 235 pounds and has played 52 games over his four-year NFL career, starting 47 for the Steelers. Bush hit free agency after Pittsburgh opted not to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.

Bush has accumulated 286 tackles, four sacks, 10 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and five fumble recoveries in his career.

His best season was his rookie year in 2019, when he had 109 tackles, a sack, four fumble recoveries and four pass deflections in 16 games, finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Bush couldn’t build off that season in a meaningful way in 2020 as he tore his ACL after just five games.

As noted, the Seahawks needed inside linebacker help in a big way this offseason.

Seattle moved to a 3-4 defensive scheme last season, meaning the Hawks had two inside linebackers on the field most of the time. Those two starters were Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton.

But Brooks tore his ACL in Week 16 last year and may not be ready for the start of 2023 while Barton signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders earlier this week.

Fann: Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams is an option, albeit unlikely

