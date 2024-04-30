Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

Washington Wolfpack brings Arena Football League to Western WA

Apr 30, 2024, 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

Washington Wolfpac...

(Via Arena Football USA on X / @OfficialAFL)

(Via Arena Football USA on X / @OfficialAFL)

Mike Lefko's Profile Picture

BY MIKE LEFKO


Seattle Sports

The Arena Football League, the gold standard of indoor football, has been reincarnated for 2024, and our state is represented by a team that embodies the spirit of high-flying fun and excitement of this sport: the Washington Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack kick off the home portion of their 2024 season at 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 5 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The Wolfpack roster is stocked with homegrown talent, including former tight end/defensive end DeShon Williams, a former UW Huskies player who had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad.

Four straight home games in May provide a great opportunity for fans to learn or re-discover how fun this sport is. It’s basketball, hockey, and football all mashed into one chaotic, fast-paced, high-scoring event. I mean, who doesn’t love a lot of offense and scoring in football?

Don’t take it from me, just listen to the conversation with Wolfpack head coach JR Wells. He will have you not only wanting to attend a game but maybe even wishing you could suit up and get on the field as well.

And one of the best parts about Arena Football, you technically are in the action. Those front row seats along the padding often see players, and footballs, flying into the stands.

More football is always better, especially when tickets start as low as $20, which you can find at this link right here.

Frequently asked questions that I think you might have

How long is the Arena Football League season?

Ten games. The Wolfpack played their season opener last week in Oregon, falling 47-40 to the Black Bears. The Wolfpack have four straight games at home and then aren’t home again until their season finale on June 29.

Washington Wolfpack season schedule

Why do the goal posts have those big nets?

It is a unique and fun quirk of Arena Football. Touchdowns are encouraged but the tiny goalposts and huge nets lead to a lot of adventures. If a kickoff goes through the uprights, the kicking team gets two points. The nets are also in play and it’s a live ball when it rebounds off the net and back into the field.

Can you keep a football that goes into the stands?

Absolutely! It’s the best part of the game, and as JR Wells says in our interview, “You can keep the ball but you can’t keep the players,” because not only do footballs frequently fly into the stands but the players will as well. Tackling them into (or over!) the pads is the only out-of-bounds on the field, so keep that head on a swivel if you’re sitting close to the action.

Listen to the full conversation with Washington Wolfpack head coach JR Wells in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

Seattle Sports Pit

Jontay Porter Seattle NBA ban...

Tim Reynolds

NBA bans former Seattle prep star Jontay Porter for life

Toronto Raptors two-way player Jontay Porter, who played in high school for Nathan Hale in Seattle, was banned for life from the NBA on Wednesday.

13 days ago

Seattle U Cameron Tyson...

The Associated Press

Seattle U closes on 11-0 run, beats High Point 77-67 for CBI title

Cameron Tyson scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers, and third-seeded Seattle U beat top-seed High Point 77-67 for the CBI championship.

1 month ago

Eastern Washington University NCAA Tournament...

Anne M. Peterson

Oregon State trails early but wins 73-51 over Eastern Washington

Raegan Beers and Oregon State advanced to the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 73-51 win over Eastern Washingto

1 month ago

Seattle U Cameron Tyson...

The Associated Press

Seattle U rolls into WAC semis with 81-57 win over Cal Baptist

Cameron Tyson had 18 points in the No. 4 seed Seattle U Redhawks' 81-57 victory against Cal Baptist on Thursday night in the WAC Tournament.

2 months ago

EWU NCAA Tournament womens...

The Associated Press

EWU women win Big Sky title, headed to 1st NCAAs since ’87

The EWU Eagles' record-breaking season continues with the school’s second NCAA berth after a 73-64 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship.

2 months ago

NBA Seattle Sonics All-Star Game Paolo Banchero...

Adam Lewis

Why NBA should bring Seattle Sonics back after dismal All-Star weekend

If the NBA wants to draw attention away from the worst All-Star weekend in recent memory, it should announce a Seattle Sonics return, writes Adam Lewis.

2 months ago

Washington Wolfpack brings Arena Football League to Western WA