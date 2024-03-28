Close
Seattle U closes on 11-0 run, beats High Point 77-67 for CBI title

Mar 27, 2024, 6:20 PM

Seattle U Cameron Tyson...

Cameron Tyson of the Seattle U Redhawks puts up a shot in a 2022 game. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers, Alex Schumacher scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, and third-seeded Seattle U closed on an 11-0 run to beat top-seed High Point 77-67 on Wednesday night for the CBI championship.

Seattle U 77, High Point 67: Box score

Seattle trailed with 1:56 remaining when Kezza Giffa sank a 3-pointer to give High Point a 67-66 lead. But Brandton Chatfield answered at the other end with just his ninth 3-pointer of the season to give Seattle the lead for good.

Following the made 3-pointer, the officials stopped play for a review that ended in a Flagrant 1 on Giffa for a hook-and-hold foul while battling for a potential rebound. Seattle was awarded two free throws and the ball. Seyi Reiley made two free throws for a four-point lead, and he added an alley-oop dunk on the inbounds play to complete the seven-point possession.

Tyson, who was named the tournament MVP, and Schumacher closed it out by making four free throws.

Seattle (23-14) was making its first trip to the CBI title game in four appearances. High Point (27-9) finished with the most wins by a first-year head coach, Alan Huss, in program history.

Tyson shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks.

Schumacher went 8 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Reiley had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Juslin Bodo Bodo finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers. Giffa added 18 points and Duke Miles had 16.

