The Seattle Seahawks are again without their star rookie.

Pete Carroll Preview: The challenge Henry, Titans present Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, is inactive for the Seahawks in their Christmas Eve matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Witherspoon suffered a hip injury two weeks ago in San Francisco and hasn’t played since. He was listed as questionable to play this week, and this is the third game he’s missed this season.

Witherspoon has been a key part of Seattle’s defense, playing outside cornerback in base coverage and sliding inside to nickel when the Seahawks add an extra defensive back to the mix, which is often.

With Witherspoon out, Artie Burns will likely be Seattle’s go-to nickel this week against the Titans. Burns played nearly ever defensive snap for Seattle last Monday in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Witherspoon isn’t the only notable Seahawks defensive back inactive for this week as safety Jamal Adams is again out with a knee injury. Adams also missed the win over the Eagles with the injury, and this will be the sixth game he’s missed this season.

The good news in Seattle’s secondary is starting cornerback Tre Brown (heel) is active after being questionable to play in Tennessee. Additionally, safety Julian Love will play after the birth of his child this weekend. Love had two interceptions against the Eagles on Monday.

Receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and defensive end Frank Clark Sr. (illness) were already ruled out for this game on Friday.

Defensive lineman Myles Adams and offensive tackles McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal are healthy scratches for Seattle.

For the Titans, they are severely banged up entering this game.

Starting rookie quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is inactive and Ryan Tannehill will start at QB for Tennessee.

Star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will not play.

Here’s everyone who is inactive for the Titans on Sunday, courtesy of FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur:

#Titans inactives vs. the Seahawks: QB Will Levis

WR Kyle Philips

TE Trevon Wesco

OL Daniel Brunskill

DL TK McLendon

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

DB K’Von Wallace — Ben Arthur 🇬🇭 (@benyarthur) December 24, 2023

A win would help the Seahawks’ playoff hopes as they’d move to 8-7 on the year. The Titans (5-9) are on the verge of officially being eliminated from playoff contention.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m., and you can listen to all the action live on Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.

Seattle Seahawks rookie WR Smith-Njigba talks through game-winning TD

Follow @TheBGustafson