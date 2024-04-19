Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CHRISTIAN CAPLE

UW Huskies Football: Transfer portal targets to watch

Apr 19, 2024, 4:31 PM

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Demie Sumo-Karngbaye #0 of the NC State Wolfpack runs through Philip Blidi #96 and Rayshad Williams #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 27-14. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Peny Boone #13 of the Maryland Terrapins runs against Joe DeHaan #38 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 24, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Maryland 43-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 17: Offensive lineman Marcus Bryant #52 of the SMU Mustangs stands on the field before a play in the first half of the New Mexico Bowl game between the Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at University Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Christian Caple's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTIAN CAPLE


Seattle Sports

Few college football teams need to replenish any position as badly as the UW Huskies need offensive linemen. New coach Jedd Fisch has said that he wants to sign four or five more before the start of the season, and has similarly expressed confidence that the spring transfer-portal window would yield those reinforcements.

Watch: Pete Carroll steps in as coach at UW Huskies football practice

Thursday, then, was a start. D’Angalo Titialii, a senior offensive lineman from Portland State and a product of Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, announced shortly after receiving an offer from the Huskies that he will indeed transfer to UW. Titialii, listed last season at 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, started 10 games at center for the Vikings in 2023, and also has ample starting experience at guard. He’s played more than 2,000 snaps in his three college seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

UW also has needs at a few other positions, and is recruiting the spring transfer portal accordingly.

Here are five transfer prospects to keep in mind who have been connected to the Huskies.

DL Philip Blidi, Indiana

Blidi, a senior, transferred from Texas Tech to Indiana last season and started 11 games for the Hoosiers at defensive tackle. He finished with the fifth-most pressures on the team, then entered the portal in March as a graduate transfer; IU fired coach Tom Allen after a 3-9 finish and hired Curt Cignetti to replace him. During a visit to UW, Blidi watched the Huskies practice at the Dempsey Indoor and was seen chatting with former Huskies d-lineman Danny Shelton and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was in town visiting the program (his son, Steve Belichick, is UW’s defensive coordinator). Blidi also reportedly visited LSU and Auburn, but did not make a scheduled visit to Oklahoma.

RB Peny Boone, Louisville

Boone will reportedly be on UW’s campus this weekend, per Pete Nakos of On3. He transferred to Louisville in January from Toledo after rushing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 — earning MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors — but is already seeking a new home. Boone spent his first two college seasons at Maryland. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, he could combine with Cam Davis and Jonah Coleman to form quite the physical tailback trio, but the Huskies have plenty of competition for his services; Boone also will reportedly visit Ole Miss, and his productivity makes him an obvious target for any power program in need of tailback help.

OL Marcus Bryant, SMU

A first-team All-AAC selection in 2023, Bryant started 10 games at left tackle last season and has played more than 2,300 snaps — with 29 total starts — since enrolling at SMU in 2020. SMU’s roster listed Bryant at 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds. The senior from Round Rock, Texas, would be an immediate solution for the Huskies at left tackle. Third-year sophomore tackle Drew Azzopardi, a transfer from San Diego State, has practiced on both the left and right side during spring practices, but played exclusively right tackle at SDSU. Multiple 247Sports recruiting reporters have predicted a UW commitment for Bryant.

OL Koli Faaui, Utah

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Faaui “intends to visit Washington,” along with Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Faaui played 526 snaps at center, with eight starts, for the Utes last season, and has two years of eligibility remaining. He signed with the Utes as a three-star prospect out of Bothell’s North Creek High School in the 2021 recruiting class. It’s unclear whether Titialii’s commitment affects UW’s pursuit of Faaui, considering both played center last season, but the Huskies might need multiple interior linemen, regardless.

DL Brandon Lane, Stephen F. Austin

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle is reportedly expected to visit Washington this weekend. Like Blidi, Lane would fill the Huskies’ need for a big d-tackle with college experience. Lane was one of SFA’s highest-graded defensive players by PFF last season, logging 405 snaps in 11 games. He finished the season with 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. California, West Virginia and Kentucky are also involved. Lane will be a fifth-year junior in 2024.

This column from UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple is exclusive to Seattle Sports. Subscribe to OnMontlake.com for full access to Caple’s in-depth Husky coverage.

More on UW Huskies football

Huard: Why UW QB Michael Penix Jr. should be in play for Seahawks
What is biggest impact of Carroll, Belichick on UW Huskies?
Why rankings don’t matter for UW’s Odunze, other top WRs
Up-and-coming UW Huskies making moves this spring
UW Huskies Spring Practice: A look at Valdez, D-line and more

Christian Caple

UW Huskies spring practice update...

Christian Caple

Up-and-coming UW Huskies making moves this spring

A look at up-and-coming UW Huskies who are making their case for playing time at the one-third mark of spring practices.

6 days ago

UW Huskies 2024 spring practice...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Spring Practice, Day 5: A look at Valdez, D-line and more

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake breaks down all the news and notes from spring football practice for Jedd Fisch's team.

7 days ago

UW Huskies Carson Bruener...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Practice Notebook: Why 2 veteran players stayed

Christian Caple has details on two defenders staying at Washington and more notes from Saturday's UW Huskies practice.

12 days ago

UW Huskies football...

Christian Caple

Caple: Young UW Huskies players to watch as spring progresses

Early UW Huskies spring practices have provided a glimpse of several young players who are already taking reps with the No. 1 or No. 2 units.

14 days ago

UW Huskies transfer Arizona Jonah Coleman...

Christian Caple

Caple: The 3 big UW Huskies questions ahead of spring ball

WIth the UW Huskies set to start spring practices soon, Christian Caple dives into three important questions the team faces.

20 days ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch coach...

Christian Caple

Jedd Fisch, Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll preview UW Huskies’ spring

Here's what UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick said Wednesday.

23 days ago

UW Huskies Football: Transfer portal targets to watch