Devin Cooley makes 49 saves as Sharks top Kraken 3-1

Apr 11, 2024, 10:06 PM

Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks Devin Cooley...

San Jose goaltender Devin Cooley makes a stop against the Seattle Kraken. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Devin Cooley withstood a barrage of shots to make 49 saves in his fourth career start, Kyle Burroughs and Fabian Zetterlund scored less than a minute apart in the second period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Thursday night.

San Jose Sharks 3, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

The Sharks spoiled Seattle’s final home game of the season, taking advantage of two defensive breakdowns by the Kraken just 51 seconds apart and a terrific performance by Cooley.

Cooley, who made his debut for the Sharks last month, is a Bay Area native and the first California-born goalie to start for San Jose. He made 34 saves in his last start against St. Louis to pick up his first career victory.

He was even better against Seattle.

Cooley already had 33 saves after two periods, turning away flurries of chances by the Kraken around the San Jose net. In the third period, he made terrific stops on Jaden Schwartz on a power play and Adam Larsson with an extra attacker on the ice and two defenders hobbling after blocking shots. Shane Wright also hit the post in the third period.

Burroughs snapped a 1-1 tie with his second goal of the season, finishing William Eklund’s pass on an odd-man rush at 14:46 of the second period. Less than a minute later, Seattle’s defense lost track of Zetterlund as he flashed in front of the net. His redirection of Mikael Granlund’s pass slipped under the arm of Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, who finished with 20 saves. It was Zetterlund’s 22nd goal.

Luke Kunin scored in the first period on a redirection of Henry Thurn’s shot from the blue line.

Brian Dumoulin set a career-high with his sixth goal of the season midway through the first period, but Seattle otherwise could not solve Cooley. Every Seattle player had at least one shot on goal and the Kraken had more shots through two periods than 60 other games this season.

Seattle finished 17-18-6 at home, but it was a disappointing conclusion to the home schedule and the Kraken failed to capitalize on the success of last season when they made the second round of the playoffs in their second year of existence.

UP NEXT

San Jose Sharks: San Jose will host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken: Seattle begins its final road trip on Saturday at Dallas.

