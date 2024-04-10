Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Wright scores again, Seattle Kraken blast Arizona Coyotes 5-0

Apr 9, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm

Seattle Kraken...

Justin Schultz of the Seattle Kraken during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Wright scored 68 seconds into the first period for his fourth goal in four games since being called up from the AHL, Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves in his second shutout of the season, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, Arizona Coyotes 0: Box Score

André Burakovsky, Justin Schultz, Brandon Tanev and Will Borgen also scored as the Kraken won for the fifth time in seven games with the end of the regular season drawing closer.

But with the playoffs no longer possible for Seattle, most of the attention has shifted to its young players called up from Coachella Valley of the AHL and specifically Wright, who won’t turn 21 until early in 2025.

Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 had 20 goals in 53 games in the AHL this season and has immediately carried that production into his limited stint with the Kraken. Wright had the first three-point game of his career in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Friday and needed a little more than a minute to get on the scoresheet against Arizona.

Wright collected a pass from Jordan Eberle near the end line and flipped a backhanded shot that caught Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka off guard and caromed into the net.

Burakovsky scored on the power play 66 seconds after Wright’s goal, his fifth power-play goal of the season — a career-high. Schultz added his seventh of the season early in the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Tanev and Borgen scored in the third period, ending long goal droughts. Tanev had just one goal since late January, while Borgen hadn’t scored since mid-February.

Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers had two assists apiece.

Grubauer’s shutout was his second of the season after blanking Pittsburgh in late February, when Seattle still had playoff aspirations. He was especially good in second period, stopping 18 shots, including several dangerous opportunities for the Coyotes. He made a pair of stops on Alex Kerfoot in the final minute to preserve the shutout.

Arizona was shut out for the second time this season, the last coming in the third game of the season in a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders in October.

Vejmelka made 20 saves for Arizona.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Kraken: Play their last home game of the regular season on Thursday against San Jose.

Bump: Hawks’ No. 16 pick is ‘really like a top-10 pick’

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Joe Reedy

Shane Wright’s 2-goal game leads Kraken past Ducks 3-1

Shane Wright had his first two-goal game in the NHL and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 for their fourth win in six games.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken eliminated from playoff contention in loss to Kings

Trevor Moore nets a hat trick to end the Seattle Kraken's slim playoff hopes.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Shane Wright scores in Kraken return as Seattle beats Sharks 4-2

Former first-round NHL Draft pick Shane Wright scored in his return to the Seattle Kraken, who beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Monday night.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Dallas Stars...

The Associated Press

Johnston, Oettinger lead Dallas Stars to 3-0 win over Seattle Kraken

Wyatt Johnson had a goal and an assist, Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz...

The Associated Press

Kraken score 3 in third to beat Anaheim Ducks 4-2

Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal with 6:57 left in the third period and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2.

12 days ago

Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks...

Mark Moschetti

Kraken snap 8-game slide with 4-0 win over skidding Ducks

Eeli Tolvanan and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken halted an eight-game losing streak by beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Tuesday night.

14 days ago

Wright scores again, Seattle Kraken blast Arizona Coyotes 5-0