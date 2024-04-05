After losing two starters in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks have holes to fill on the interior of their offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks may not need to look far to fill hole on offensive line

The moves to shore those spots up haven’t seemed to come to fruition yet, but general manager John Schneider made it clear the team is looking to address its needs at the position.

“That’s not an area that’s being ignored,” he said on Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show, which airs at 4 p.m. Thursday weekly leading up to the NFL Draft.

Many have speculated that Schneider and the Seahawks could turn to the nearby UW and select versatile offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, an All-American and Morris Trophy winner for the national runner-up Huskies. The team could look at other options in the trenches during the draft, as well as veterans on the free agent market.

The Seahawks currently have just one interior offensive lineman with more than four career starts. Anthony Bradford, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, made 10 starts at guard for the Seahawks this past season. Seattle also returns center Olu Oluwatimi, a 2023 fifth-rounder who made one start last season. Other potential options at guard and center are offseason additions (and UW product) Nick Harris and former Los Angeles Rams O-lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., who have combined for five career starts.

Schneider said the team has been active in its O-line search and expressed interest in adding to the group with a mix of youth and veterans.

“Yeah, we’re working through that,” Schneider said. “We’ve had some guys in, we’ll continue to do that. We’ve had some veteran guys, guys that have started games. (You) put another veteran in that group and then hope to address things in the draft as much as we possibly can.”

The search to fill out the offensive line may not be done on draft day, either.

“We’re not playing games tomorrow,” Schneider said, meaning the day after the draft, “so we’ll continue to work through our post-draft trades in summer, all that kind of stuff.”

Listen to the full interview from this week’s show at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Catch The John Schneider Show live every Thursday at 4 p.m. on Seattle Sports.



More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A difference-making guard

• Seahawks QB Geno Smith is better at this than you think

• Huard: ‘It is now or never’ for new Seattle Seahawks WR

• Analyst: How Seahawks’ Sam Howell compares to top QBs in draft

• Huard’s Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: A ‘flat-out baller’ at safety

Follow @ZacHereth