Oakland Athletics announce temporary residency in Sacramento

Apr 4, 2024, 9:44 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

Shea Langeliers of the Oakland Athletics celebrates his two-run home run on April 2, 2024. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

BY JOSEPH JAROSZ, SACTOWN SPORTS


Staff report

The Oakland Athletics know where they’ll play in 2025, and it’s not in the Bay Area. The A’s and Sacramento city officials are finalizing an agreement to play temporarily next season.

Larry H. Miller Company Issues Statement On Athletics’ Move To Sacramento

On Thursday morning, the A’s and Sacramento Kings officially announced that the Athletics will call Sutter Health Park home from 2025-28 with an option for a fourth year.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a press release. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Sutter Health Park is the current home of the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, located in West Sacramento.

“On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the press release.

“We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas,” A’s Owner and Managing Partner John Fisher said in the release. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

Last November, Major League Baseball unanimously approved the Athletics relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team plans to build a $1.5 billion, nine-acre stadium where the Tropicana Hotel currently stands. The ballpark, which was granted $380 in public funding for construction in the summer of 2023, could open as early as 2028 if everything goes according to plan.

However, when that went down, that left everyone asking, where will the team play until the Las Vegas ballpark is ready? The A’s lease with the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, forcing the Athletics to find a temporary home until their new ballpark in Las Vegas is built.

Sactown Sports is a sister station of Seattle Sports.

Brought to you by
