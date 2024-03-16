How 2021 UW Huskies recruits may contribute in 2024

Members of the 2021 recruiting class are about to enter their fourth season of college football in 2024. For the UW Huskies, there aren’t many left.

Caple: The UW Huskies’ redshirt freshmen who could impact in 2024

Through transfers, injury retirements and other attrition, the 18-player class — the only to sign under former coach Jimmy Lake — has thinned to just five current UW players. None of the five highest-rated prospects in the class, per the 247Sports Composite, are still on the roster. That list includes former five-star quarterback Sam Huard, who transferred and started at Cal Poly last season.

Who’s left, and how might they contribute under new coach Jedd Fisch?

Let’s examine. Players are listed in order of their original recruiting ranking, per the 247Sports Composite.

EDGE/DL Voi Tunuufi (three-star, No. 401 overall)

By far the most accomplished player in UW’s 2021 class, Tunuufi enters his senior season as a versatile defensive lineman who has also played on the edge due to his smaller size (6-1, 260 pounds). He has 10 career sacks and 12 tackles for loss in three seasons. This spring should provide a glimpse at which position the new coaching staff thinks is best for him, but expect him to play a bunch, regardless.

TE Quentin Moore (three-star, No. 7 JUCO)

The Kenmore, Wash., native was a junior-college transfer in this class. So far, the sixth-year senior is best known for his 2-yard touchdown catch in last season’s Pac-12 championship game victory over Oregon. Despite the fact that he caught only two passes last season (and five in 2022), Moore returns as UW’s most experienced tight end, and should have a bigger role in UW’s offense with Jack Westover and Devin Culp moving on.

DB Dyson McCutcheon (three-star, No. 480)

He played nickel under the previous coaching staff, and originally entered the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer’s departure — but ultimately chose to stay at Washington. He’ll likely battle for playing time at either nickel or safety after logging only 50 defensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

EDGE Maurice Heims (three-star, No. 649)

Originally from Germany, Heims moved to the United States prior to his junior year at Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic to begin his football career. He played JV as a junior and played a delayed, shortened senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he arrived at UW as a raw prospect — yet still received scholarship offers from 11 schools, including Penn State. He played only 62 snaps at edge rusher last season, per PFF, but did make a couple big hits on special teams. His athleticism at his size (6-5, 249 pounds) makes him an intriguing competitor for playing time on the edge in 2024, even if there might be a few others ahead of him on the depth chart.

CB Davon Banks (N/A)

A late addition to the 2021 class, Banks was among the recruits most impacted by the pandemic, because he was injured during his junior year at San Jacinto (Calif.) High, and playing a delayed, shortened senior season was not conducive to getting noticed by coaches. In fact, Lake and former secondary coach Will Harris were essentially the only staff to look his way.

Still, Banks impressed both Lake and former coach Kalen DeBoer with his athleticism and had an encouraging start to the 2023 season, breaking up four passes in UW’s season-opening victory over Boise State. A season-ending injury sustained the following week, however, prevented Banks from building on that performance. The Huskies return a lot of experience at cornerback, so it’s no sure thing Banks will work his way back into the rotation. Considering his pre-injury trajectory, though, don’t rule it out.

This column from UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple is exclusive to Seattle Sports. Subscribe to OnMontlake.com for full access to Caple’s in-depth Husky coverage.

Caple: Looking back at recruitment of UW Huskies’ 13 combine invitees

Follow @ChristianCaple