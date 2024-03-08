The Seattle Kraken parted ways with one of its original members earlier this week when they traded center Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers. They will not be trading forward Jordan Eberle.

As first reported by Cap Friendly, Eberle and the Kraken have agreed to a two-year extension worth $4.75 million annually. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause. The Kraken made the deal official later Friday Morning.

“We are thrilled have Jordan remain with the Kraken for the next two years,” said Kraken general manager Ron Francis in a news release. “This extension is well deserved, and getting it done has been a priority for us. Between his leadership in the locker room and his on-ice performance Jordan has been an important part of our franchise from day one, and we are looking forward to many more memorable moments with him on the ice.”

According to multiple reports throughout the week, the Kraken were planning to trade Eberle if the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

Eberle, 33, joined the Kraken in the team’s expansion draft ahead of the 2021-22 season and has been an alternate captain as well.

A former first-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers, Eberle has been a top player for Seattle since the team’s first season. He’s played in nearly every game in the franchise’s history, and ranks second in goals, assists and points and third in games played. This year, Eberle is fourthin points (37) and goals (14) for the Kraken.

Eberle was a key part of the Kraken’s playoff run last year as he scored 63 points during the regular season, the third-best mark of his career, and he had 11 points during Seattle’s two playoff series, including an overtime winner against the Colorado Avalanche to even the series at 2-2. The Kraken ultimately won the series and fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the second round.

With Eberle on a new deal, it’s unlikely the Kraken do any more business ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, which is at noon Pacific.

Entering Friday, the Kraken have 67 points in the standings, which is 10th in the conference. They’re six points behind the 8-seed Vegas Golden Knights with 20 games remaining.

Eberle will take the ice on his new deal Friday night at 7 p.m. Pacific against the Winnipeg Jets, who are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference entering Friday. Seattle knocked off Winnipeg 4-3 on Tuesday.

