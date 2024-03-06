Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Burakovsky scores winning goal late, helping Kraken edge Jets, 4-3

Mar 5, 2024, 8:19 PM

Andre Burakovsky of the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 13, 2022. (Harry How/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal with 2:39 remaining in the third period to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Winnipeg Jets 3: Stats

Jets forward Mason Appleton had just blocked a shot, but Burakovsky got the puck and fired it over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s glove.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists and Justin Schultz and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Kraken.

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for Seattle, which was coming off a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday and has earned at least a point in eight of its last 10 games, going 7-2-1 in that span.

Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, who had won their last two, and Appleton added a pair of assists. Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

Seattle led 1-0 after the first period. It was 2-2 following the second and 3-3 inside the first two minutes of the third.

Niederreiter scored at 1:17 of the third, but Tatar replied 25 seconds later to tie it.

Seattle opened the scoring when Schultz went on the rush and fired a low shot past Hellebuyck at 8:45 of the first.

Winnipeg capitalized on a Seattle turnover and Connor scored his 26th goal of the season after Mark Scheifele sent him a cross-ice pass at 8:07 of the second.

It was Scheifele’s 700th career point in his 778th game, making him the second player in franchise history to reach that mark behind Blake Wheeler, who had 812 in 897 games.

Winnipeg went on the power play late in the second period but McCann scored short-handed, going on a breakaway and beating Hellebuyck with 2:04 remaining. McCann became the first player in Kraken history to score short-handed in back-to-back games.

The Jets got it back to 2-2 with nine seconds left when Appleton fed Lowry a pass from behind the net and he fired the puck past Daccord. Lowry’s ninth goal of the season snapped a 21-game goal drought.

UP NEXT

The Seattle Kraken host the Jets in the second game of a home and home on Friday.

