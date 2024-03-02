Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Morosi: New-look lineup can help Mariners avoid another slow start

Mar 1, 2024, 4:30 PM

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Mitch Haniger rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners’ opening day roster will look very different from last year, with roughly half the 26-man roster set to be different than what the M’s rolled out in the first game of 2023.

Why Dipoto likes Seattle Mariners’ situation at third base

That’s especially true in the lineup, where the Mariners are expected to have just four members of their 2023 opening day lineup start come Game 1 of 2024.

The Mariners had a slower start to the offseason and did more subtraction than addition early on before adding a number of veteran bats like Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger.

“It is, I do think, a better team than what they had in terms of that quality, the well-roundedness, the ability to execute right now, than they maybe had a year ago,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Wednesday.

The Mariners traded a promising young player in Jarred Kelenic to Atlanta in order to sell off two bigger contracts of Evan White and Marco Gonzales. But Morosi thinks that trade was about moer than just shedding salary.

“The Mariners simply could not wait any longer for him to figure it out on a more consistent basis in terms of putting the ball in play and being able to have, as you’re describing, those situational at-bats,” Morosi said. “He may – he probably will – over the fullness of time, be a more complete player than Luke Raley. He’s got the higher ceiling, perhaps. But right now, they needed Luke Raley and they needed Mitch Haniger to come back. They needed what Mitch Garver gives them, what Jorge Polanco gives them.”

Slow starts have been a big problem for the Mariners over the last three years. They needed a big summer turnaround in 2022 in order to make the playoffs, but they fell just short of a postseason berth in 2021 and 2023 in part because they didn’t play well in April and May.

“Really, half of the lineup was not part of this team when last season started … They’ve changed out a lot of pieces,” Morosi said. “And I’m sure, without putting words in (manager Scott Servais’) mouth, I’m sure that’s been a huge focus about getting off to a better start,” Morosi said. “Obviously everybody wants to have a good start, but you’re not going to allow this team — you can’t, really — let them work into the season and kind of feel their way through April. Last April, they went 12-16 and that cost them a playoff berth. It did. If they if they go 14-14, if they’re just .500 (in April), they’re in the playoffs. So that’s where you look at segments of time, there’s no just kind of easing into this. There can’t be.”

A big part of that will be the new bats, who are all veterans.

“I think that a smoother start with some more veteran bats to put the ball in play more often is going to be a great way to begin 2024 for the Mariners,” Morosi said.

Another key? A better start for superstar outfielder Julio Rodríguez, who struggled in April as a rookie in 2022 before taking off and had poor first-half numbers in 2023 before a hot finish resulted in him finishing fourth in AL MVP voting.

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez details where his focus is for 2024

“If Julio, who described last year as having a ‘sophomore slump’ in what was still in a top-five MVP-type of a season, if he’s going to get even better, he’s the kind of guy that can erase a lot of shortcomings. And I look for him to be better from the very beginning of the season,” Morosi said. “And even when for a player that talented when he’s just a little bit more consistently brilliant … will change a lot. You think back to some of the losing streaks they had (early in the season) … that’s where they lost the division. When you look back, that was where it happened. We didn’t know it at the time, but that’s where it happened.”

Listen to Wyman and Bob’s full conversation with Jon Morosi at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider on why the Seattle Seahawks met with top NFL Draft QBs at combine

Why do the #Seahawks talk to picks that might not be there when they pick in the Draft? Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob LIVE from the NFL combine in Indianapolis to talk about that and what it might mean for their conversations with some of the top QB’s this […]

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider NFL combine...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Schneider explains how he views combine’s ‘workout warriors’

The combine always has players that shine in their workouts. Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider explains how he evaluates those performances.

6 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider joins Wyman & Bob LIVE from the NFL combine to talk what goes into their process

Seahawks President of Football Operations John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob LIVE from the NFL combine in Indianapolis to talk about the Seahawks off-season, the combine so far and what goes into that process. Why do they talk to picks that might not be there when they pick? What is left for this team to […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Schneider: Why Seahawks met with top NFL Draft QBs at combine

The Seattle Seahawks met with some of the top NFL Draft quarterbacks at the combine. John Schneider breaks down why that's the case.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft...

Brent Stecker

When do NFL Draft trade talks start? Seahawks GM explains

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider detailed how the timing of when NFL Draft trade talks can depend based on where a team picks.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Which free agent linebackers are the best fits for the Seattle Seahawks

Which of the free agents linebackers do the Seattle Seahawks need to focus on? Are there any players who are truly ‘must sign’? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what those players might mean to the future success of this Seahawks organization. Who stands out most to them? Are they worth the price […]

2 days ago

Morosi: New-look lineup can help Mariners avoid another slow start