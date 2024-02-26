Should you be concerned that the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez has been dealing with soreness and has yet to make his spring debut? Probably not.

“He’s not concerned about. How concerned am I about it?” manager Scott Servais said Monday morning. “I trust our medical staff. I’m kind of reading the player more – he’s not concerned.”

Servais noted that Julio has had this happen before but it is not the exact same issue he dealt with coming out of the Home Run Derby in 2022. Julio is dealing with inflammation in the back of his left hand that is likely due to the amount of work he put in this winter.

We see it every spring, usually with a younger player but sometimes a veteran: the soreness that comes with perhaps taking too many swings coming into camp. There is indeed such thing as too much work in baseball and Julio is feeling it now.

“He’s not at 100% right now,” said Servais. “We’ve had people look at it, the pictures (are) all good. I am expecting him probably in a game later this week or this weekend.”

Seattle Mariners pitcher injury notes

Now on to the two relievers who have been shut down early after not feeling right in the first week of work. Gregory Santos is scheduled to play catch Tuesday, and if all goes well he will start building his progression to get back on the mound. The picture for Matt Brash, who felt “banged up” after his first bullpen, is not as clear.

“Not yet,” answered Servais when asked if there was an update on Brash. “I think I will have more in the next day or two.”

While Servais did not say as much, that language used with pitchers usually means further testing, likely a MRI, is taking place.

Latest on M’s 3B Luis Urías

One other update of note: Luis Urías, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness, is in the lineup Monday as the designated hitter. He has yet to throw in drills but is getting stretched out in his throwing program. Servais said they will look to ramp up the intensity of his work Monday.

Mariners notes

• Luis Castillo will start against his former club, the Cincinnati Reds, in Goodyear on Monday. George Kirby is scheduled to throw against the Giants on Tuesday in Scottsdale. Logan Gilbert will likely go against the Royals on Wednesday, with Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo following. The rotation order has yet to be announced and could be adjusted with three off-days before the season begins.

• Top prospect Cole Young had the top score on Day 2 and is the current leader of the Mariners' 3-point competition.

• Top prospect Cole Young had the top score on Day 2 and is the current leader of the Mariners’ 3-point competition.

No broadcasters were hurt in this activity.

• The Cactus League Report can be heard at 6 p.m. Tuesday night on Seattle Sports. Guests in the one-hour show will include infield coach Perry Hill and more.

