Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Ike puts up 23, Gonzaga beats Loyola Marymount 91-74

Feb 15, 2024, 9:04 PM

Gonzaga Graham Ike...

Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after a play during a game in 2023. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Graham Ike scored 23 points and Nolan Hickman added 22 in a 91-74 Gonzaga victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Gonzaga 91, LMU 74: Box score

Ike finished 11 of 19 from the field for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 West Coast Conference). Hickman was 7 for 12 overall, 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Will Johnston led the Lions (10-15, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and seven 3-pointers. Justin Wright added 13 points and Justice Hill finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Hickman paced Gonzaga with 12 first-half points to help build a 47-46 lead. Gonzaga took the lead for good on Ike’s layup with 18:08 remaining in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. The Zags host Pacific and Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco.

Koren Johnson’s 30 points leads Huskies over Stanford 85-65

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Kentucky Graham Ike...

Gary B. Graves

Zags upset No. 17 Kentucky 89-85 to boost tournament hopes

Anton Watson scored 17 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and Gonzaga survived a second-half rally to beat No. 17 Kentucky 89-85.

5 days ago

Gonzaga Anton Watson...

The Associated Press

Preview: Struggling Gonzaga faces tough test at No. 17 Kentucky

Unranked Gonzaga heads to Kentucky on Saturday to face the No. 17 Wildcats in a game that could be pivotal for the Zags' NCAA Tournament hopes.

7 days ago

Gonzaga Saint Mary's Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Gonzaga falls to Saint Mary’s as Mahaney scores 20

idan Mahaney scored 20 points and Saint Mary’s rallied late to beat Gonzaga 64-62 on Saturday night, upping the Gaels’ win streak to 10.

12 days ago

Gonzaga Nolan Hickman...

The Associated Press

Gonzaga routs Loyola Marymount 92-58 led by Hickman’s 24

Nolan Hickman scored a career-high 24 points and Gonzaga rolled to a 92-58 victory over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night.

16 days ago

top 25 SC...

Doug Feinberg

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble

South Carolina remained the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. 2 Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game.

17 days ago

ap top 25 uconn gonzaga...

Dave Skretta

UConn, Purdue atop men’s AP Top 25 while chaos ensues elsewhere

The top five of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll remained unchanged Monday with defending national champ UConn still ahead of mighty Purdue.

17 days ago

Ike puts up 23, Gonzaga beats Loyola Marymount 91-74