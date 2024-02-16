SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and made six 3-pointers, and the UW Huskies pulled away early in the second half to beat Stanford 85-65 on Thursday night.

UW Huskies 85, Stanford 65: Box score

Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight points, including back-to-back dunks, as Washington opened the second half on a 12-0 run for a 52-38 advantage. Andrej Stojakovic’s 3-pointer pulled Stanford to 56-47, but the Cardinal didn’t get closer. Brooks’ two-handed, alley-oop dunk stretched the Huskies’ lead to 79-57 with about three minutes left.

Brooks finished with 20 points. Johnson was 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, and his 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Huskies a 40-38 lead.

Sahvir Wheeler added 14 points and eight assists for Washington (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12), which has won consecutive games for the first time since beating Oregon State and Arizona State in early January. Braxton Meah grabbed 13 rebounds.

Koren Johnson drops career-high 30 points as Washington rolls past Stanford! 🐺 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/i0FdK29AGR — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 16, 2024

Maxime Raynaud had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Stanford (12-12, 7-7). Brandon Angel also scored 19 points and Stojakovic finished with 10.

Stanford, which was coming off a program record 19 3-pointers in a 99-68 rout over Southern California, was 8 of 27 from distance against the Huskies.

Washington improved to 13-2 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer.

Each team plays on Saturday. The UW Huskies host California. Stanford, which has lost three of its last four, travels to WSU.

