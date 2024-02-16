Close
UW HUSKIES

Koren Johnson’s 30 points leads Huskies over Stanford 85-65

Feb 15, 2024, 8:55 PM | Updated: 8:59 pm

UW Huskies Koren Johnson...

Koren Johnson of the UW Huskies drives to the hoop on Dec. 2, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and made six 3-pointers, and the UW Huskies pulled away early in the second half to beat Stanford 85-65 on Thursday night.

UW Huskies 85, Stanford 65: Box score

Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight points, including back-to-back dunks, as Washington opened the second half on a 12-0 run for a 52-38 advantage. Andrej Stojakovic’s 3-pointer pulled Stanford to 56-47, but the Cardinal didn’t get closer. Brooks’ two-handed, alley-oop dunk stretched the Huskies’ lead to 79-57 with about three minutes left.

Brooks finished with 20 points. Johnson was 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, and his 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Huskies a 40-38 lead.

Sahvir Wheeler added 14 points and eight assists for Washington (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12), which has won consecutive games for the first time since beating Oregon State and Arizona State in early January. Braxton Meah grabbed 13 rebounds.

Maxime Raynaud had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Stanford (12-12, 7-7). Brandon Angel also scored 19 points and Stojakovic finished with 10.

Stanford, which was coming off a program record 19 3-pointers in a 99-68 rout over Southern California, was 8 of 27 from distance against the Huskies.

Washington improved to 13-2 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer.

Each team plays on Saturday. The UW Huskies host California. Stanford, which has lost three of its last four, travels to WSU.

