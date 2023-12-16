Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Clingan scores 21, No. 5 UConn takes down No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63

Dec 15, 2023, 9:49 PM

Gonzaga...

Anton Watson of the Gonzaga Bulldogs against Donovan Clingan of the Connecticut Huskies on Dec. 15, 2023. (Conor Courtney/Getty Images)

(Conor Courtney/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Donovan Clingan scored 21 points, Cam Spencer had 15 and No. 5 UConn ran away in the second half again, beating No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63 on Friday night.

UConn 76, Gonzaga 63: Stats

The final nonconference game of the regular season for the defending national champs was another example of why the Huskies could repeat, thumping the Bulldogs in a similar fashion to last season’s Elite Eight.

Clingan controlled the middle. Spencer hit some key 3-pointers during UConn’s big first half, and the Huskies built an 18-point lead in the second half and withstood every run by the Zags.

Clingan hit 8 of 11 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Alex Karaban added 11 points for UConn (10-1), and Tristen Newton and Hassan Diarra both finished with nine.

Anton Watson led Gonzaga (8-3) with 20 points. Ryan Nembhard added 15, but the rest of Gonzaga’s supporting cast struggled. Leading scorer Graham Ike finished with five points after averaging 14.2 points through the first 10 games. Key bench contributor Braden Huff, averaging 11.7 points, made just one free throw.

The Bulldogs were also 2 of 12 on 3-pointers.

The Huskies beat Gonzaga 82-54 in the regional final in Las Vegas in March on their way to their championship and looked just as impressive this time around. UConn shot 63% in the first half and led by 11 at the break, then outscored Gonzaga 11-4 to start the second half to take a 56-38 lead.

Two free throws from Nolan Hickman with 4:04 left got Gonzaga within 68-58, but a dunk from Clingan and a layup off a turnover from Diarra gave the Huskies a 72-58 lead with 3:26 left and sent Gonzaga fans for the exits.

The Bulldogs lost for the second time in three games – both in Seattle and both to teams nicknamed the Huskies. Gonzaga lost 78-73 at Washington last Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies closed out a stretch with three of their last four games against teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25. UConn lost at Kansas, beat North Carolina and topped the Zags.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs missed out on their last chance at a marquee win away from their home court until at least February. Gonzaga lost at Washington and still has road games at Kentucky and Saint Mary’s in February and March, but so far its resume is lacking the big Top 25 nonconference win the Zags are known for.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies open Big East play next Wednesday at Seton Hall.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will host Jackson State next Wednesday.

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

See where the Gonzaga men, and the Gonzaga, WSU and UW Huskies women all landed in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball polls.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Gonzaga Sahvir Wheeler...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies rally to upset No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73

The UW Huskies rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs 78-73 on Saturday night.

6 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Anton Watson...

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: Gonzaga men crack top 10; Zags, WSU in women’s poll

It's a big Monday for the two Gonzaga basketball programs, as both the Zags men's and women's teams made a move in the latest Associated Press top 25 polls.

12 days ago

Gonzaga USC...

The Associated Press

Balanced scoring lifts No. 11 Gonzaga over USC 89-76

Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer each scored 15 points and No. 11 Gonzaga defeated Southern Cal 89-76 on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.

13 days ago

Gonzaga Anton Watson...

The Associated Press

Anton Watson scores 32, No. 11 Gonzaga holds off UCLA 69-65

Anton Watson scored a career-high 32 points on nearly perfect shooting and No. 11 Gonzaga held off UCLA 69-65 Wednesday night in the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational.

23 days ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike...

The Associated Press

Hickman, Ike lead No. 11 Zags past Syracuse 76-57 at Maui Invitational

Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime to lead No. 11 Gonzaga to a 76-57 win over Syracuse in a losers bracket game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

24 days ago

Clingan scores 21, No. 5 UConn takes down No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63