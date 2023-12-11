Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

Dec 11, 2023, 1:31 PM

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks with Nolan Hickman during a Dec. 5, 2023 game. (Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

(Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

Arizona strengthened its place atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday, setting up a showdown this weekend against Purdue, the former No. 1 team in the nation.

See this week’s men’s basketball AP Top 25

Kansas remained at No. 2 and Purdue — which Arizona had supplanted at No. 1 — moved up one spot to third after wins over Iowa and Alabama.

Houston received the only No. 1 vote that didn’t go to the Wildcats but still dropped one spot to fourth. UConn remained at No. 5 after beating ninth-ranked North Carolina and Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

Baylor again gave the Big 12 half of the top six teams in the country. The Bears were followed at No. 6 by Marquette, Creighton, the Tar Heels and Gonzaga, which fell three spots to No. 10 after its 78-73 loss Saturday to the UW Huskies.

Saturday: UW Huskies rally to upset No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73

“We’ve got a long season. Big games coming up,” said Zags forward Anton Watson, whose team will play fifth-ranked UConn on Friday night in Seattle. “I don’t think one loss, two losses, is going to determine a season. We all have that mindset.”

UW received two points in the voting after its upset win.

Arizona earned all but one first-place vote from a panel of 63 voters, no doubt impressing them with their 98-73 win over No. 23 Wisconsin. They picked up three first-place votes to remain atop the poll for the second straight week.

The Wildcats (8-0) play Purdue (9-1) on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Women’s AP Top 25

Gonzaga moved up two spots to No. 21 in Monday’s poll, while previous No. 21 WSU fell out of the top 25 following a loss to the rival UW Huskies in Pullman on Sunday. The Huskies were the first team outside of the top 25, receiving 25 points in the voting, while the Cougars were the next team with 23 points.

The entire top 11 remained unchanged from the previous week, with South Carolina in the top spot and UCLA at No. 2.

Click here to see the full women’s top 25.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

UW Huskies women start fast, upset No. 21 WSU 60-55

Gonzaga

UW Huskies Gonzaga Sahvir Wheeler...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies rally to upset No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73

The UW Huskies rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs 78-73 on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Anton Watson...

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: Gonzaga men crack top 10; Zags, WSU in women’s poll

It's a big Monday for the two Gonzaga basketball programs, as both the Zags men's and women's teams made a move in the latest Associated Press top 25 polls.

7 days ago

Gonzaga USC...

The Associated Press

Balanced scoring lifts No. 11 Gonzaga over USC 89-76

Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer each scored 15 points and No. 11 Gonzaga defeated Southern Cal 89-76 on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.

9 days ago

Gonzaga Anton Watson...

The Associated Press

Anton Watson scores 32, No. 11 Gonzaga holds off UCLA 69-65

Anton Watson scored a career-high 32 points on nearly perfect shooting and No. 11 Gonzaga held off UCLA 69-65 Wednesday night in the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational.

19 days ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike...

The Associated Press

Hickman, Ike lead No. 11 Zags past Syracuse 76-57 at Maui Invitational

Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime to lead No. 11 Gonzaga to a 76-57 win over Syracuse in a losers bracket game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

20 days ago

Gonzaga Nolan Hickman...

The Associated Press

No. 11 Gonzaga goes cold in 2nd half, falls to No. 2 Purdue 73-63

Gonzaga led by as many as nine but went 0 for 13 from long distance in the second half and lost to second-ranked Purdue in Honolulu.

21 days ago

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW