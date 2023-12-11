AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

Arizona strengthened its place atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday, setting up a showdown this weekend against Purdue, the former No. 1 team in the nation.

Kansas remained at No. 2 and Purdue — which Arizona had supplanted at No. 1 — moved up one spot to third after wins over Iowa and Alabama.

Houston received the only No. 1 vote that didn’t go to the Wildcats but still dropped one spot to fourth. UConn remained at No. 5 after beating ninth-ranked North Carolina and Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

Baylor again gave the Big 12 half of the top six teams in the country. The Bears were followed at No. 6 by Marquette, Creighton, the Tar Heels and Gonzaga, which fell three spots to No. 10 after its 78-73 loss Saturday to the UW Huskies.

“We’ve got a long season. Big games coming up,” said Zags forward Anton Watson, whose team will play fifth-ranked UConn on Friday night in Seattle. “I don’t think one loss, two losses, is going to determine a season. We all have that mindset.”

UW received two points in the voting after its upset win.

Arizona earned all but one first-place vote from a panel of 63 voters, no doubt impressing them with their 98-73 win over No. 23 Wisconsin. They picked up three first-place votes to remain atop the poll for the second straight week.

The Wildcats (8-0) play Purdue (9-1) on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Women’s AP Top 25

Gonzaga moved up two spots to No. 21 in Monday’s poll, while previous No. 21 WSU fell out of the top 25 following a loss to the rival UW Huskies in Pullman on Sunday. The Huskies were the first team outside of the top 25, receiving 25 points in the voting, while the Cougars were the next team with 23 points.

The entire top 11 remained unchanged from the previous week, with South Carolina in the top spot and UCLA at No. 2.

