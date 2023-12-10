Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies women start fast, upset No. 21 WSU 60-55

Dec 10, 2023, 3:51 PM

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Kamie Ethridge women's basketball...

WSU women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge during a 2023 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hannah Stines scored a career-high 21 points, Lauren Schwartz added 20 and the UW Huskies used a hot start to upend No. 21 WSU 60-55 in women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

UW Huskies 60, WSU Cougars 55: Box score

The Cougars were 1 of 15 in the first quarter while the Huskies went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and shot 56% in the first half to race to a 37-17 lead. The Cougars got within 57-55 on a layup by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 34 seconds to play but Stine made two free throws and Chloe Briggs had one after a turnover with eight seconds to go to wrap it up.

Dalayah Daniels scored 11 points for the UW Huskies (10-0). Stines and Schwartz both had three 3-pointers, with Stines, who also had nine rebounds, hitting a critical 3 with 2:09 to play for a 57-48 lead.

Bella Murekatete scored 19 points for the Cougars (10-2), 12 in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Huskies 20-14. Leger-Walker had 7 of her 11 in the third quarter when WSU had an 18-9 advantage. Eleonora Villa added 10.

The Cougars were off to their best since 1978-79.

WSU made its first bucket almost five minutes into the game, but that tied the game at 2. Washington scored the last eight points of the first quarter and had five 3 pointers in the second. Schwartz had back-to-back 3s to make it 21-9 and Daniels had a three-point play in the final minute to push the lead to 20.

Saint Mary’s is at Washington on Saturday. Houston visits WSU on Sunday.

UW Huskies women start fast, upset No. 21 WSU 60-55