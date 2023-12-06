NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marco Gonzales’ time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the former Seattle Mariners pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash Tuesday night for a player to be named or cash.

Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from Seattle on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.

Gonzales started 148 games over seven seasons with the Mariners and had a 4.08 ERA during that time. He was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 games last season before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

We appreciate you, @MarcoGonzales_! Thank you for all that you gave to Mariners fans, this team and our community 💙 pic.twitter.com/3tWJKZi014 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 5, 2023

Gonzales is owed a $12 million salary for 2024. The first trade triggered a $250,000 assignment bonus.

Gonzales was a first-round MLB Draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 out of Gonzaga, the same year he won Co-West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors and the John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in college baseball. He also played in the summer collegiate West Coast League for the Wenatchee AppleSox in 2010.

Gonzales made his MLB debut with the Cards in 2014, and shortly after recovering from Tommy John surgery was traded to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Tyler O’Neill in 2017.

The crafty southpaw started three straight opening days for the Mariners from 2019-21, led the league in starts in 2019, and shined during the shortened 2020 season with a 3.10 ERA and 9.14 strikeouts-to-walk ratio. He is eighth in Seattle Mariners history in career wins and tied for seventh in starts.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

