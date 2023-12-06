Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Former Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales lands with Pirates

Dec 6, 2023, 11:39 AM

Seattle Mariners Marco Gonzales...

Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales reacts during a 2022 game against the Houston Astros. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marco Gonzales’ time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the former Seattle Mariners pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash Tuesday night for a player to be named or cash.

Mariners’ Servais talks: ‘We want to do the best with the cards we’ve been dealt’

Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from Seattle on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.

Gonzales started 148 games over seven seasons with the Mariners and had a 4.08 ERA during that time. He was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 games last season before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

Gonzales is owed a $12 million salary for 2024. The first trade triggered a $250,000 assignment bonus.

Gonzales was a first-round MLB Draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 out of Gonzaga, the same year he won Co-West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors and the John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in college baseball. He also played in the summer collegiate West Coast League for the Wenatchee AppleSox in 2010.

Gonzales made his MLB debut with the Cards in 2014, and shortly after recovering from Tommy John surgery was traded to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Tyler O’Neill in 2017.

The crafty southpaw started three straight opening days for the Mariners from 2019-21, led the league in starts in 2019, and shined during the shortened 2020 season with a 3.10 ERA and 9.14 strikeouts-to-walk ratio. He is eighth in Seattle Mariners history in career wins and tied for seventh in starts.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

Where does Seattle Mariners’ trade of Marco Gonzales, others leave their offseason?

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Adam Lewis

Mariners’ Servais talks: ‘We want to do the best with the cards we’ve been dealt’

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais spoke at MLB's winter meetings on Monday. We break down what he had to say about the state of the team's offseason.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Where Mariners’ trade with Braves leaves their offseason

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer breaks down the state of the team following Sunday's big trade with the Atlanta Braves.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic Marco Gonzales...

Brent Stecker

Mariners trade Kelenic, Gonzales, White to Atlanta Braves

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly made a significant trade with Atlanta, sending three well-known players to the Braves.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Good Ty France is hitter Mariners need, and he’s trying something new

A good Ty France is just what the Seattle Mariners need, Shannon Drayer says, and he's attacking his offseason in a different way this winter.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: After Mariners’ Suárez trade, ‘there has to be something next’

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explained to Wyman and Bob what he thinks the Seattle Mariners could be looking to do next after the trade of Eugenio Suárez.

8 days ago

Seattle Mariners Blake Snell San Diego Padres...

Brent Stecker

It sure seems like Blake Snell wants to pitch for the Mariners

The idea that Seattle area native Blake Snell, who just won his second Cy Young Award, wants to pitch for the Seattle Mariners keeps coming up.

9 days ago

Former Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales lands with Pirates