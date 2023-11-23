Michael Penix Jr.’s 3 best clutch plays for UW Huskies

The case for UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner begins with the fact he leads the nation in passing, and is top-10 nationally in yards per attempt and touchdowns.

There are other quarterbacks, though, who might make a stronger statistical case.

Oregon’s Bo Nix leads FBS in completion percentage, is second in touchdowns and third in passing yards and yards per attempt, and his two interceptions are second-fewest among regular FBS starters. LSU’s Jayden Daniels leads the nation in passing touchdowns and yards per attempt, and is second in passing yards per game — and also has rushed for 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns.

If a case is to be made for Penix, then, it must rely to some degree on the handful of game-changing plays he’s made this season as the Huskies have compiled an 11-0 record going into Saturday’s Apple Cup game against Washington State.

Which plays have best exemplified Penix’s Heisman traits? Here are three clutch plays from UW’s biggest wins.

The game-winner: Washington 36, Oregon 33

After Oregon’s failed fourth-and-three attempt, Washington took over, trailing 33-29 with 2:11 to play, at the UW 47-yard line. Penix needed only two plays to get the Huskies in the end zone.

The first was a deep shot to Ja’Lynn Polk, who leaped to haul in Penix’s throw for a 35-yard gain. The second was a play that will be remembered as one of the top highlights of the Kalen DeBoer era at Washington.

With an option to throw a receiver screen to the right side of the field, Penix instead saw star receiver Rome Odunze in single coverage to his left, and threw his patented back-shoulder fade in the end zone. Odunze made the catch against Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:38 to play, which turned out to be the decisive score.

It was Penix’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, and Odunze’s second touchdown catch.

The scramble drill: Washington 52, USC 42

UW tailback Dillon Johnson was the star of the Huskies’ 52-42 win over the Trojans in Los Angeles, rushing for 256 yards — fifth-most in a game in school history — and four touchdowns to key the victory.

But Penix still made a play that will be shown on his season highlight reel, and which prevented USC from seizing momentum in the first half.

Facing a third-and-18 from USC’s 22-yard line, Penix first spun out of a sack attempt, then scrambled to his left, toward the sideline. He saw tight end Devin Culp open in the end zone and lofted a throw to him. Culp made a spectacular catch to secure an improbable touchdown, tying the score 14-14 with 11:37 left in the second quarter of a game that featured 94 points and 13 ties or lead changes.

The big first down: Washington 22, Oregon State 20

From a statistical perspective, this was Penix’s worst game of the season, as he completed only 13-of-28 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. A steady downpour made it difficult to throw the ball, and UW’s receivers had trouble catching it.

But with UW leading 22-20 in the final two minutes, needing to convert a third-and-three to ice the game, Penix and Odunze connected for a completion very similar to the game-winning touchdown against Oregon.

Again, the Huskies had a receiver screen option to the right side, and again, Penix instead put the ball up for Odunze in single coverage to the left. He hauled it in for a 19-yard gain, allowing the Huskies to kneel out the clock and secure their 11th victory.

