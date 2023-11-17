Yamamoto scores in shootout as Seattle Kraken beat Islanders 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of a shootout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the reeling New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Seattle Kraken 4, New York Islanders 3: Box Score

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle also scored in the shootout for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped Noah Dobson to seal the victory after Yamamoto’s score.

Matty Beniers, Alex Wennberg and Yamamoto scored in regulation for the Kraken, all on power plays. Seattle went 3 for 4 on the power play after going a combined 0 for 7 in its previous two games.

Grubauer made 21 saves in regulation and overtime.

Seattle had lost five of six overall.

Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Dobson scored in regulation for the Islanders, who lost their seventh in a row. It marks their longest losing streak since dropping 11 straight early in the 2021-22 season.

Bo Horvat and Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the shootout for New York. Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots in regulation and OT.

After Lee scored on a power play 3:46 into the game, Beniers answered with a power-play goal midway through the first. He fired a wrist shot from the left circle for his second on the season.

Wennberg added another power-play goal with 1:31 left in the first, one-timing a feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead. It was Wennberg’s second in as many games after opening the season with a 16-game scoreless streak.

Cizikas tied it at 14:25 of the second with his third of the season and 100th of his career. Dobson then gave New York a 3-2 lead 1:48 into the third, scoring on a power play for his fifth.

Yamamoto tied it on another power-play goal at 4:50 of the third. Yamamoto received a pass from Jaden Schwartz and scored on a backhanded move for his third.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Calgary on Saturday in the finale of a four-game trip.

Kraken: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

